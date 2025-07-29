super.money Diversifies into Travel with FLIGHTS Launch; Strengthens Position as the Most Rewarding UPI Platform

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: super.money, one of India's fastest-growing UPI-first platforms, today announced the launch of 'FLIGHTS' - a reimagined, rewards-first flight booking experience built primarily for Gen Z travellers. Powered by Cleartrip, this new feature enables users to book domestic flights seamlessly via UPI, while unlocking an exclusive 5% benefit that stacks on top of other offers, making it the most rewarding way to book flights today.

This launch furthers super.money's ambition to redefine what UPI can do. With FLIGHTS, super.money strengthens its position as a trailblazer, transforming UPI from a basic transaction tool into a platform for meaningful, high-value commerce. It bridges the benefits gap between credit cards and UPI, while keeping payments simple, secure, and instant.

Recent Cleartrip data highlights that Gen Z consumers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are driving a shift in travel behaviour: opting for solo experiences, prioritising comfort and personal freedom, and choosing UPI and debit cards over credit-based payments. In fact, Gen Z leads in UPI usage, with 10% more UPI transactions than any other cohort.

super.money is directly addressing this shift by giving young Indians a way to book flights using just UPI - without sacrificing rewards, benefits, or control. This aligns with Gen Z's preference for ease, instant gratification, and debt-free financial choices.

"With 'FLIGHTS,' we are embedding value directly into travel bookings on UPI," said Prakash Sikaria, Founder & CEO of super.money. "This move reflects our larger vision to make UPI not just about daily spends but about enabling life's bigger moments too. Whether it's booking a solo trip or a dream holiday, FLIGHTS on super.money is here to make decisions smarter, faster, and more rewarding."

"At Cleartrip, we are observing a significant uptick in UPI adoption as a preferred mode of payment among flight bookers," said Manjari Singhal, Chief business and growth officer, Cleartrip. "This trend is even more pronounced among Gen Z travellers, who are drawn to the ease, speed, and debt-free nature of UPI transactions. This shift reinforces our commitment to serving one of the fastest-growing customer segments in the travel space."

As 85% of digital transactions in India now take place via UPI (IMF, 2024), super.money is building the ecosystem Gen Z expects: where payments aren't just functional but empowering. Travel, once considered a luxury, is now a lifestyle choice and super.money is making sure payments keep up.

The launch of FLIGHTS cements super.money's role as a category-defining force, and a one-stop destination for India's new-age consumers looking for simplicity, control, and real-time value.

super.money by Flipkart Group is a pioneering UPI fintech platform dedicated to revolutionizing India's payment landscape. The app aims to empower users with a seamless, secure, and user-friendly UPI experience, integrating innovative credit solutions directly into everyday transactions. By offering immediate cashbacks on every UPI payment, super.money delivers instant rewards and enhances the financial experience. With a commitment to security, simplicity, and innovation, super.money aims to set a new standard in financial independence and user satisfaction. super.money is ISO27001 and PCI DSS certified.

