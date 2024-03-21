Superstar-Supermom Nayanthara & Renowned Tamil Director Vignesh launch Navalac Cereal for Toddlers

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21: "The Divine Foods," fast growing D2C food startup, founded by Kiru Maikapillai in 2019 has now entered the baby food segment with Navalac product. Made with 9 millets, Navalac cereal is an ideal health food for toddlers. The product is priced around Rs.300 making it both affordable and easy to use for new moms.

Indian D2C market is growing exponentially and as per industry estimates, it is expected to reach a market size of $100 Bn by 2025, and baby food & infant formula market is expected to reach $ 6.2 billion in the same year. Paruthi Paal from 'The Divine Foods' is already a super hit in Indian markets with more than 1.5 lakh regular consumers.

Navalac Post goes Viral on Instagram

Recently an Instagram post on Navalac had gone viral. The product is getting great response from new moms and the post fetched 2.5 million views in first three days itself. Navalac's key features include - no additives, roasted & ready to eat in 3 minutes, tasty and easy to digest. We often say "Children are a form of god" and Navalac celebrates this divine and sacred energy of children with its pure goodness.

Adding New Magic for New Toddlers & New Moms

Nava means new and Navalac gives new energy to toddlers. In fact, Nava word is popular across India and from Spain to Arab world, and has different meanings ranging from beauty to pious, and attractive to melodious.

Nava also means Nine (Nayan), and Navalac is inspired by Nayanthara, who is a supermom herself with an active career and two kids. She welcomed her twin baby boys in 2022 and now besides a superstar, she is also a supermom and a successful entrepreneur. Her journey from "a girl next door" to a superstar and now a "supermom" is an inspiration in itself.

Driven by their desire to make a social impact, and make traditional Indian superfoods more affordable for the middle class, Superstar Nayanthara & her husband, renowned Tamil Director Vignesh had invested in "The Divine Foods" last year.

Taking Traditional Foods from Salem city to the Globe

The Divine Foods, based in Salem city of Tamil Nadu specialises in making traditional products from superfoods such as turmeric, moringa, millet, and others. According to "Your Story," "The Divine Foods" is among "first 100 D2C Challenger" brands that have the potential to revolutionise India's D2C space. The brand ships its bestselling, superfood products across Turmeric (Curcuma longa), Moringa (Moringa oleifera), Millets, Honey and also Skin Care categories.

The Divine Foods is marketing local products rooted in India to global markets. Through Amazon, its products have already made inroads in developed markets including USA, UK, Australia, Singapore, UAE/Dubai and beyond. It is India's fastest growing D2C food tech brand with 1,50,000 + customers. Earlier The Divine Foods had made Tamil Nadu and the country proud by getting US FDA approval within a short span.

For more details, visit www.thedivinefoods.com or email to admin@thedivinefoods.com.

