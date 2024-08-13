Supported by Electrotherm, Team India wins 18 gold medals at International Powerlifting Championship in Dubai

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 13: The Indian Powerlifting team achieved remarkable success, winning gold medals in multiple events, at the International Powerlifting Championship, held in Dubai on July 28.

Sponsored by Electrotherm India, the Indian team excelled and secured an impressive 18 gold medals across various categories such as bench press, squats, deadlift, and strict curl. The 28-member strong team from seven states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, showcased exceptional strength and skill, with 14 players winning gold in bench press and deadlift events.

The Indian team exhibited remarkable strength and precision and stood out among competitors from the US, Iran, Australia, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

Mr Suraj Bhandari, MD of Electrotherm India expressed pride in the Indian team's exceptional performance.

“We are immensely proud to have supported these incredible athletes. Their success on the international stage is an inspiration to all of us and will encourage more people to take up sports as a career. We are committed to promoting and supporting sports in India,” Mr Suraj Bhandari, MD of Electrotherm said.

Krupal Suthar, General Secretary of the Indian Powerlifting Federation's West Zone, and one of the gold medal winners, lauded the team's dedication and performance, “Our athletes have shown exceptional determination and skill at the international tournament. This achievement is the result of their years of hard work. We are thankful to Electrotherm India for its support and encouragement and look forward to continued success and collaboration in future events.”

In a standout achievement, Divyang Pujara, General Secretary of the Indian Powerlifting Federation's Gujarat unit, led his team to win 7 gold medals.

Electrotherm India takes this opportunity to extend its heartiest congratulations to the Indian powerlifting team for its performance.

