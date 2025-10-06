Supreme Court agrees to hear Vodafone-Idea plea on AGR dues on Oct 13

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear Vodafone Idea's (Vi) plea seeking waiver of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues demanded by the Department of Telecommunications on October 13.

Vi, in its application, has sought to amend its previous petition, which sought the quashing of the Department of Telecommunications' additional AGR demand of Rs 9,450 crore for FY19.

The amended application now seeks a waiver of interest on the principal amount of AGR dues, penalty, and penalty interest.

The telecom company said it had objected to the imposition of a penalty because the non-payment of AGR dues was genuine.

Earlier, on September 26, the apex court had transferred the hearing of the Vodafone Idea AGR case to October 6 due to the government's request for more time.

During the previous proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the DoT, had requested additional time to respond to Vodafone Idea's petition, and Vodafone Idea did not oppose the request.

Earlier, on September 19, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that it did not oppose Vodafone Idea's petition, but insisted that a resolution was necessary because the government itself held a significant stake in the company.

The Supreme Court had also stressed the need for a final decision in the matter.

After converting Vodafone Idea's interest liabilities into equity, the government became the largest shareholder with a 49 per cent stake. However, it is not classified as a promoter.

Vodafone Idea shares were down 3.85 per cent at Rs 8.48 at 3:06 pm.

Earlier, Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 6,608 crore, compared to Rs 6,432 crore in the same period previous fiscal (Q1 FY25).

However, the company’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to Rs 11,023 crore, up from Rs 10,508 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

