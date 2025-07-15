Supreme Court directs FSSAI to implement Front-of-Pack nutrition labels on packaged foods

New Delhi [India], July 15 : The Supreme Court of India has directed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to execute the Front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged food, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora and chair of Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, posted on the social media platform 'X'.

"The Supreme Court has directed @fssaiindia to implement simple front-of-pack nutrition labels on packaged food. As Chair of Parliament's Subordinate Legislation Committee, I've recommended studying Singapore's clear A-to-D Nutri-Grade system," Milind Deora posted on 'X'.

According to the post by Milind Deora, this move will assist FSSAI to "comply without further delays & empower Indian consumers to make healthier choices, reversing India's rising #obesity crisis."

The Union health ministry has also recently proposed displaying sugar and oil boards as an initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings.

According to the ministry's proposal, these boards will serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions etc. displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods.

On Monday, Deora toldthat India should regulate unhealthy foods sold by multinational companies, along with Indian snacks such as jalebis and samosas, to deal with rising obesity problems.

"Placing greater stringent regulations on unhealthy foods like jalebi, like samosa, this is a welcome step," Deora said."

"As chairman of the Parliament Subordinate Legislation Committee, which has members of parliament from all parties, we are at present examining this very issue. Along with the agency called the FSSAI which is the food regulator in our country," the Rajya Sabha MP said on Monday.

The move is part of the Union Health ministry's flagship initiatives under National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) to promote sustainable behavioural changes in workplaces.

These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders.

