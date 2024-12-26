Supreme Facility Management Limited Partners with Komorebi Tech to Revolutionize Urban Mobility in MMR

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Supreme Facility Management Limited (NSE - SFML), specializing in comprehensive Integrated Facilities Management and Support Services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Komorebi Tech Solutions Private Limited. to bolster bus services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Under this transformative five-year agreement, Supreme Facility Management Limited will introduce a fleet of 50 state-of-the-art buses in a phased manner to operate under the Cityflo platform, operating from Monday to Friday ensuring seamless and reliable transportation. This initiative is set to revolutionize urban mobility by delivering dependable and efficient transit solutions, enhancing the commuting experience for thousands in the region.

Projected to generate a business potential of approximately INR 42 Crore during the said contract period, this initiative underscores Supreme Facility Management Limited's commitment to delivering sustainable and scalable urban development solutions. The partnership addresses the growing demand for enhanced transportation infrastructure in one of India's busiest metropolitan regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Amol Sharad Shingate, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Supreme Facility Management Limited, stated, "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize urban mobility. By introducing a modern fleet of buses, we aim to address the pressing need for reliable and efficient transit solutions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The partnership with Komorebi Tech Solutions reflects our commitment to innovation and operational excellence, ensuring seamless connectivity and a better commuting experience for the people of this bustling urban hub.

We are confident that this initiative will not only strengthen our position in the mobility sector but also contribute to the overall development of the region's infrastructure, fostering long-term growth and sustainability."

