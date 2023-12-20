Supreme Power Equipment Limited IPO Opens on 21st December sets price band at Rs 61 - Rs 65

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, has announced its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering on 21st December, 2023. The company is aiming to raise Rs 46.67 Crore on upper band price through this IPO, with shares set to be listed on the NSE EMERGE platform.

The issue size is Up to 71,80,000 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 18,70,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - Up To 12,50,000Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors (NII) - Up To 9,40,000Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors (RII) - Up To 21,88,000Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 9,32,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for capital expenditure requirements, working capital needs, and general corporate expenses. The bidding for Anchor portion will open on 20th December, 2023 and the issue closes on 26th December, 2023.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Narnolia Financial Services Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Purva Share registry Private Limited.

Vee Rajmohan, Chairman And Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "This IPO marks a significant milestone for us, and we are enthusiastic about the opportunities and growth that lies ahead. With over 29 years in the industry, we have proudly positioned ourselves asone of the leading manufacturer of power and distribution transformers in Tamil Nadu. This forthcoming step is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and reliability.

The net proceeds will be directed towards fulfilling our working capital requirements, funding capital expenditures, and managing general corporate expenses. We look forward to continued success in the transformer industry."

Vipin Aggarwal, Director of Narnolia Financial Services Limited said, "We are pleased to be part of this milestone journey with Supreme Power Equipment Limited. As a distinguished player in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, Supreme Power Equipment Limited showcases resilience and unmatched expertise. Their commitment to quality and innovation positions them as a leader in the field. As we embark on this collaborative journey, we look forward to contributing to their success and supporting their business growth."

