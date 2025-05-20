Supreme Power Equipment Secures INR 10 Cr Order from TNPDCL

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), (NSE Code: SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading manufacturers of power and distribution transformers, has secured a new domestic order worth Rs 10.02 Cr from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited. The order, received on May 16, 2025, calls for the supply of distribution transformers in two specified capacities100 kVA/22 kV and 200 kVA/22 kVdesigned and manufactured in accordance with the utility's technical specifications.

Key highlights of the order:

* Order value: Rs 10.02 Cr

* Customer: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL)

* Product mix: Distribution transformers of 100 kVA/22 kV and 200 kVA/22 kV capacities

* Delivery timeline: Approximately Scheduled for completion within four months from the date of order receipt

With this new order win, SPEL's standalone order book has increased to Rs94.67 Cr. Additionally, Danya Electric Company, a partnership firm in which SPEL holds a 90% stake, currently holds orders worth Rs11.20 Cr. Combined, this brings the consolidated order book value to Rs105.87 Cr, reflecting SPEL's strong execution capabilities, manufacturing strength, and its growing presence in the power equipment sector.

With a proven track record of timely delivery and stringent quality standards, SPEL remains fully committed to executing this order within the stipulated four-month timeframe, ensuring that each transformer meets the highest benchmarks of performance and reliability.

On the receipt of the order, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "Receiving this order from TNPDCL shows the trust our customers have in SPEL. As a result of this and recent orders, our standalone order book stands at Rs94.67 Cr. Including Danya Electric Company's Rs11.20 Cr in-hand orders, our consolidated order book has reached Rs105.87 Cr, providing strong visibility for the near term.

We have steadily improved our manufacturing processes, quality checks, and delivery systems to meet our commitments on time. This focus has helped us build lasting relationships with utilities and industrial clients alike.

Looking forward, we are confident that our consistent performance and customer-first approach will win us more orders of this kind. We will keep working hard to bring the same level of quality and reliability to every project, ensuring steady growth for SPEL."

