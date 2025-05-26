Supreme Power Equipment's Consolidated Net Profit Grew 52% in H2 FY25

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 26: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights H2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 90.93 Cr, YoY growth of 49.08%

* EBITDA of Rs 17.03 Cr, YoY growth of 31.64%

* Net Profit of Rs 11.47 Cr, YoY growth of 52.19%

* EPS of Rs 4.59, YoY growth of 51.99%

Consolidated Key Financial Highlights FY25

* Total Income of Rs 149.54 Cr, YoY growth of 31.65%

* EBITDA of Rs 29.07 Cr, YoY growth of 24.60%

* Net Profit of Rs 18.60 Cr, YoY growth of 32.84%

* EPS of Rs 7.44, YoY growth of 4.49%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights H2 FY25

* Total Income of Rs 91.62 Cr, YoY growth of 51.34%

* EBITDA of Rs 15.88 Cr, YoY growth of 45.93%

* Net Profit of Rs 11.47 Cr, YoY growth of 52.19%

* EPS of Rs 4.59, YoY growth of 51.99%

Standalone Key Financial Highlights FY25

* Total Income of Rs 148.35 Cr, YoY growth of 34.91%

* EBITDA of Rs 26.33 Cr, YoY growth of 31.46%

* Net Profit of Rs 18.60 Cr, YoY growth of 32.84%

* EPS of Rs 7.44, YoY growth of 4.49%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to share that our performance in H2 and the full year of FY25 reflects the strength of our business fundamentals and growing market relevance. Our consistent growth has been largely driven by robust demand from local utilities, which have emerged as a key pillar of our success.

To build on this momentum, we are now prioritizing orders for larger-capacity transformers. Our new manufacturing facility is around 70% complete, and once operational, it will boost our production capacity and help improve efficiency.

We are encouraged by the strength of our current consolidated order book, which stands at around Rs 116 Cr. This healthy pipeline reflects the confidence our customers place in us and provides strong visibility for the quarters ahead.

We are also working to expand our focus to local utilities beyond Tamil Nadu, which we believe will support more sustained growth. With a strong order book and growing demand, we are confident about the road ahead and remain committed to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights:

Major Order Wins

* Secured Rs6.05 Cr order from TANGEDCO for 16 kVA distribution transformers with an 18-month supply period.

* Danya Electric Company, 90% owned by SPEL, won a Rs4.71 Cr order.

Order From Reputed electric company

* Secured a significant Rs22.26 Cr order from a reputed electric company based in Chennai.

* The order includes oil-cooled distribution transformers of varying capacities.

* Project delivery timeline set for approximately nine months.

Secured Rs10.02 Cr Order for Transformer Components from Chennai-Based Client

* Received a domestic order worth Rs10.02 Cr from a reputed electric company in Chennai.

* The contract involves manufacturing and supplying transformer components tailored to client specifications.

* Execution timeline for the project is approximately four months.

Won an Award At MSME Ratna Awards 2024

* Awarded the prestigious "Best Emerging MSME - Listed Company" title at the MSME Ratna Awards 2024.

Credit Ratings Assigned by CRISIL Ratings Limited

* Long-Term Facilities: Rated 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable'

* Short-Term Facilities: Rated 'CRISIL A3'

Order for Outdoor Oil-Cooled Transformers for Solar Project

* Received a Rs3.45 Cr domestic order from a reputed solar energy firm based in Coimbatore.

* The contract involved manufacturing and supplying outdoor oil-cooled power transformers.

