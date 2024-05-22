Supreme Power Equipment's FY24 Consolidated Total Income Surges To Rs 113.59 Cr while EBITDA Margin Up 221 BPS to 20.54 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY24 & FY24.

Commenting on the performance, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are pleased to report impressive financial performance for FY24 and H2FY24, with double-digit growth in both top line and bottom line, and an improvement in EBITDA margin to ~21 per cent. This achievement is driven by strong demand from the power sector, strategic focus on supplying power transformers, innovation, and stringent cost control measures.

In response to the expanding power industry, bolstered by government initiatives, we are increasing our production capacity from 2,500 MVA to 9,000 MVA. This expansion will be housed in a new 150,000 sq ft facility, expected to be operational by Q1 FY26.

Looking ahead, we aim to focus on high-margin, large power transformers and explore opportunities in the wind and solar segments, positioning the company for sustained future growth."

