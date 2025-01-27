Supreme Power Equipment's Standalone Revenues Grew 36 Percent in Q3FY25

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE - SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for 9M & Q3 FY25.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights

9M FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 86.96 Cr, YoY growth of 21.44%

* EBITDA of Rs. 15.21 Cr, YoY growth of 12.14%

* Net Profit of Rs. 10.34 Cr, YoY growth of 10.16%

* EPS of Rs. 4.14, YoY growth of 10.11%

Q3 FY25

* Total Income of Rs. 30.22 Cr, YoY growth of 36.25%

* EBITDA of Rs. 4.75 Cr, YoY growth of 7.54%

* Net Profit of Rs. 3.17 Cr, YoY growth of 8.74%

* EPS of Rs. 1.27, YoY growth of 8.55%

Commenting on the performance, Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, "We are delighted to report strong growth in our 9M and Q3 FY25 results, marked by double-digit growth in total income. This performance has been driven significantly by the strong demand for solar transformers, which contributed substantially to our revenues.

With the increasing focus on renewable energy, the demand for solar transformers continues to rise, and we are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend with a healthy pipeline of orders.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about sustaining this growth momentum in the coming quarters. Our growing order book and market demand provide a solid foundation for delivering strong results for the financial year, creating enhanced value for all our stakeholders."

Key Operational Highlights

