Supriyo Boral Trading Academy, the best stock market educational institute, recently hit a milestone by training 150 students

Supriyo Boral Trading Academy, a growing virtual stock market education platform from India, recently hit a milestone by training 150 students. The institution, with its aim to impart advanced trading knowledge on technical and fundamental analysis, especially regarding stock and derivative markets, has been expanding quickly over the past three months and is set to train more than 10,000 people over the next five years.

Supriyo Boral Trading Academy welcomes candidates across different age groups, ranging from curious teenagers to senior citizens with layman's knowledge of the capital market. The institute regularly holds live webinars, both free and paid, to educate individuals on the stock and derivative markets, where they teach and clear the doubts of the students. In addition to this, the portal also has paid self-learning programmes facilitated by live or recorded courses.

Elated by the milestone, Supriyo Boral, the founder and senior mentor at the platform, who is also closely associated with training and mentoring the candidates, said, "With this milestone, the institute has a renewed wave of enthusiasm to touch as many lives as possible by helping more beginners to become expert traders". When considering the Indian capital market, a large number of young traders are risking their money without knowledge and education about stock markets, only based on tips and advice. The institute provides quality knowledge and education to these mass traders on stock and derivative markets with the tagline, 'Trading is an Art in the Capital Market, and We Prepare an Artist to Analyse This Art.'

Founded in 2022, the MSME-certified and ISO 9001:2015-certified Supriyo Boral Trading Academy encourage traders to look at the market from a completely different perspective. A well-known businessman, educator, and stock market mentor, Supriyo Boral, holds well-respected certificates such as Certified Research Analyst from the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and Certified Technical Analyst from the NSE Academy's Certification in Financial Markets (NSE-NISM). Boral has a graduate degree from the University of Calcutta and is a qualified CMA Intermediate (formerly an ICWA Intermediate) from the ICAI (Institute of Cost Accountants of India). Prior to beginning his career in this field, he completed an internship at a Navaratna company and worked for a multinational corporation.

