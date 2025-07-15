Suraasa Shortlisted for Global EdTech Prize for Building the World's Teacher Supply Chain

BusinessWire India

Delhi-NCR (Noida) [India], July 15: In a significant global endorsement of India's growing role in the future of education, teacher mobility platform Suraasa has been shortlisted for the prestigious Global EdTech Prize by T4 Education, placing it among the Top 30 global startups creating measurable impact in classrooms.

Backed by global organizations including Owl Ventures, Digital Promise, and Rethink Education, the Global EdTech Prize is judged by educators themselves and highlights tools that are improving learning outcomes on the ground. Suraasa was recognised for its pioneering Global Teacher Mobility model, which enables Indian educators to build international careerstackling the global teacher shortage, with 69 million teachers needed by 2030, according to UNESCO.

Unlike most edtech platforms that focus on students or AI tools, Suraasa puts teachers first. The platform equips teachers surplus from countries like India, South Africa, and the Philippines with internationally recognised qualifications, country-specific pedagogy training, and career guidance for placements in the UAE, UK, US, and beyond. Some teachers placed through Suraasa now earn salaries of up to Rs. 87 lakh ($105,000) annually.

Rishabh Khanna, Suraasa's Founder & CEO, shared, "We are immensely proud to be recognized by T4 Education. We believe the solution to global education challenges, including the teacher shortage, lies in empowering our educators. Our mission is to enable tangible career growth for them, providing internationally recognized qualifications and vital connections to schools worldwide."

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the Global EdTech Prize, said:

"Congratulations to Suraasa's Global Teacher Mobility model on being shortlisted for the inaugural Global EdTech Prize. All of our shortlisted tools have one thing in common. They have harnessed technology in the service of education, and they are making a difference. From enhancing literacy development to building lifelong skills, supporting social mobility, and closing learning gaps, the Global EdTech Prize measures not only innovation but also impact. By giving a global platform to these tools, we help scale that impact at a time when it has never been more needed."

Next, the top 10 finalists for the Global EdTech Prize will be declared on July 31, 2025. These finalists will present at the World Schools Summit in Abu Dhabi on November 16, 2025, where a panel of global education and policy leaders will select winners. The final vote will be cast by educators via secret ballot, making it one of the only education awards judged solely by teachers.

At a time when Indian policy is focused on upskilling, global mobility, and NEP-aligned teaching quality, Suraasa offers a timely example of how Indian educators can drive global impact and how Indian edtech can export solutions the world needs.

