Suraj Estate Developers Launches 'One Business Bay', its Landmark Commercial Project -- A Defining Milestone and Strategic Leap in the Company's Growth Journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Suraj Estate Developers Limited, a leading real estate developer in South Central Mumbai, today announced the launch of its upcoming marquee commercial development, One Business Bay, having carpet area of 2.09 lakhs sq ft with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹1,200 crores marking a key milestone in the company's growth plans. The project has received its RERA registration with MahaRERA No. PC1170002501460.

Strategically located at the junction of Senapati Bapat Marg, One Business Bay enjoys exceptional connectivity to Mumbai's key business districts through western and central railway networks, Sitladevi Metro Aqua Line, Tulsi Pipe Road ensuring seamless connectivity to Dadar, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The location is set to further benefit from the upcoming BKC-Senapati Bapat Marg Connector providing direct access to the Western Express Highway and the Mumbai Domestic and International Airports which will significantly enhance east-west accessibility and strengthen Mahim's position as an emerging commercial hub.

The launch of One Business Bay marks Suraj Estate's expansion into commercial segment, reinforcing its strategic focus on scaling its commercial portfolio across South Central Mumbai. The company has proven legacy of delivering landmark institutional developments, including Saraswat Co-operative Bank's Headquarters (Saraswat Bank Bhavan) in Prabhadevi (approx. 60,000 Sq. Ft.) and the Clearing Corporation of India Limited's Headquarters (CCIL Bhavan) in Dadar (approx. 90,000 Sq. ft.), both of which have become prominent business addresses in the region.

Designed by renowned Architect Hafeez Contractor, India's most renowned name in urban architecture, One Business Bay is designed as a complete ecosystem to accommodate 182 premium business office units, complemented by premium retail spaces, restaurants, cafes, and a dedicated double-height E-Deck breakout zone for employee socializing and recreation.

The project comprises of 2 levels of basement, a double-height grand entrance lobby, 8 levels of podium parking, double height E-Deck level (approx. 28 feet height) and 14 office floors having floor to floor height of 14 feet. It features multiple destination-controlled high speed elevators an intelligent system. Each office floor houses 11 to 15 business units, catering to a diverse mix of corporates and other entities. All these features work together combining efficiency, design sophistication, and functionality.

In line with the industry's green shift, the project integrates sustainability and wellness features that align with international certification standards with advanced sustainability-driven features in the form of energy-efficient double-glazed UV-protected facades, advanced air-filtration systems, central air-conditioning that aims at reducing operational energy loads.

Engineered with cutting-edge sustainability features, the project is designed to meet international green development benchmarks, aspiring to obtain Gold LEED certification thereby, reinforcing Suraj Estate's dedication to building responsibly and reducing environmental impact.

With its strategic location advantage, proximity to BKC and direct access to Senapati Bapat Marg, One Business Bay is poised to attract enterprises and investors seeking future-ready workspaces in one of Mumbai's most connected commercial corridors.

From a business perspective, OBB is being developed as an outright strata-sale project, with the flexibility to cater to a larger floor plate requirement.

Backed by nearly four decades of experience in Mumbai's redevelopment and real estate ecosystem, Suraj Estate's continuing to position its leadership with a strong pipeline of residential and commercial developments across South Central Mumbai.

Commenting on the approval, Mr. Rahul Thomas, Whole-Time Director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, "One Business Bay represents a significant step forward in our strategy to strengthen Suraj Estate's commercial footprint in South Central Mumbai. With a GDV of ₹1,200 crores, we anticipate strong institutional and end-user interest, driven by the location's connectivity advantages, the project's design excellence, and its sustainability-led approach. With this launch, we have launched projects with a cumulative GDV of ~ ₹1600 crores in this financial year, underscoring our steady growth momentum and commitment to value creation across asset classes".

About Suraj Estate Developers:

Suraj Estate Developers has been a prominent player in the real estate sector since 1986, with a strong focus on residential and commercial development in the South-Central Mumbai region. he company has established a deep presence in key micro-markets such as Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, and is now strategically expanding into the Bandra sub-market.

Specializing in the value luxury, luxury, and commercial segments, Suraj Estate Developers has built recognized expertise in the redevelopment of tenanted properties under DCPR 33(7)a cornerstone model in South-Central Mumbai. With land parcels in this region being limited, the company's core strength lies in tenant negotiation and settlement, a capability that enables it to unlock value in densely populated areas. Suraj actively identifies cessed and non-cessed buildings with existing tenants and partners with landlords through development agreements or outright acquisitions to drive impactful urban transformation.

Since inception, the company has successfully delivered 45+ projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area. Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakhs sq. ft. and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of ~11.57 lakhs sq. ft.

For more information, visit: www.surajestate.com

