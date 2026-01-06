Suraj Estate Developers Records Rs200 Crore Gross Bookings from its flagship commercial project "Suraj One Business Bay" within 45 days of its Launch

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6: Suraj Estate Developers Limited, a leading real estate developer in South Central Mumbai, announced a strong sales for its landmark commercial project, One Business Bay, launched in mid November 2025. The company has achieved a sale of an area of 40,000 sq. ft. within 45 days of the launch of the project which translates to a GDV of ₹200 crores out of the total estimated project GDV of ₹1,200 crores. One Business Bay's strong sales momentum reflects the strong demand for ownership-led office spaces in South Central Mumbai.

Suraj Estate has in the past delivered independent corporate office buildings to Saraswat Co-operative Bank Limited and The Clearing Corporation of India Limited in Prabhadevi and Dadar, establishing its track record in fulfilling the needs of the corporate sector.

One Business Bay project with a sale area of 2.09 lakhs sq ft is being developed on freehold land parcels admeasuring 0.75 acres and is well-connected to Senapati Bapat Marg thereby enabling the company to scale its commercial footprint to cater to the demand for high-quality Grade-A offices enjoying strong connectivity meeting with Gold LEED standards.

The project comprises of 2 levels of basement, a double-height grand entrance lobby, 8 levels of podium parking, double height E-Deck level (approx. 28 feet height) and 15 office floors having floor to floor height of 14 feet. It features multiple destination-controlled high speed elevators an intelligent system. Each office floor houses 11 to 15 business units, catering to a diverse mix of corporates and other entities. All these features work together combining efficiency, design sophistication, and functionality.

Designed by Architect Hafeez Contractor, India's most renowned name in urban architecture, One Business Bay is designed as a complete ecosystem to accommodate 182 premium business office units, complemented by premium retail spaces, restaurants, cafes, and a dedicated double-height E-Deck breakout zone for employee socializing and recreation.

With its strategic location advantage, proximity to BKC and direct access to Senapati Bapat Marg, One Business Bay is poised to attract enterprises and investors seeking future-ready workspaces in one of Mumbai's most connected commercial corridors.

Encouraged by early traction at One Business Bay, the company is selectively evaluating similar opportunities for commercial projects within the South-Central Mumbai micro-market.

Commenting on the update, Mr. Rahul Thomas, Whole-Time Director, Suraj Estate Developers, said, "The initial sales momentum at One Business Bay validates our decision to expand into the commercial segment. Our continued focus on commercial real estate is a natural progression, backed by decades of development experience in South Central Mumbai and a strong understanding of this micro-market. The response strengthens our conviction to selectively explore additional commercial opportunities in the same corridor, while continuing to maintain execution discipline and focus on value-accretive growth."

About Suraj Estate Developers:

Suraj Estate Developers has been a prominent player in the real estate sector since 1986, with a strong focus on residential and commercial development in the South Central Mumbai region. The company has established a deep presence in key micro markets such as Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel, and is now strategically expanding into the Bandra sub market.

Specializing in the value luxury, luxury, and commercial segments, Suraj Estate Developers has built recognised expertise in the redevelopment of tenanted properties under DCPR 33(7), a cornerstone model in South Central Mumbai. With land parcels in this region being limited, the company's core strength lies in tenant negotiation and settlement, a capability that enables it to unlock value in densely populated areas. Suraj actively identifies cessed and non-cessed buildings with existing tenants and partners with landlords through development agreements or outright acquisitions to drive impactful urban transformation.

Since inception, the company has successfully delivered 45 plus projects totaling over 16.09 lakh square feet of developed area. Its current portfolio includes 13 ongoing projects with a total RERA saleable carpet area of 7.55 lakh square feet and 16 upcoming projects with an estimated saleable carpet area of approximately 11.57 lakh square feet.

For more information, visit: www.surajestate.com

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

