Suraj Parkash Marwah Shooting Floor Inaugurated by Dr. L. Murugan, MoS for Information and Broadcasting

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 18: In a historic visit to Marwah Studios at Noida Film City, Dr. L. Murugan, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, inaugurated the new Suraj Parkash Marwah Shooting Floor, named in honor of Dr. Sandeep Marwah's father. This momentous occasion added a new chapter to the legacy of Marwah Studios, an integral part of India's media landscape.

The Minister's visit was marked by an in-depth tour of the Marwah Studios campus, where he personally examined the wide array of facilities and departments, including production studios, post-production units, the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) division, Artificial Intelligence (AI) units, the expansive library, amphitheater, screening theaters, fine arts departments and education & training facilities. His keen interest in the infrastructure and its contribution to the Indian media industry was evident throughout the visit.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, took the opportunity to present Dr. Murugan with a comprehensive briefing on the achievements of the studios, including a collection of books documenting their numerous accomplishments.

Impressed by the cutting-edge facilities and Marwah Studios' contribution to the industry, Dr. Murugan expressed his admiration for Dr. Marwah's visionary role in establishing not only Noida Film City but also in shaping the film, television, and media business in the region.

Dr. L. Murugan said "Marwah Studios stands as a beacon of excellence in the film and media industry, and Dr. Sandeep Marwah's contributions have significantly advanced this sector. The facilities here are world-class, and the dedication to nurturing creativity and innovation is truly commendable."

Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended his heartfelt thanks to Dr. Murugan for his encouraging words and for inaugurating the Suraj Parkash Marwah Shooting Floor, which he said will serve as a new hub for creativity and production excellence.

