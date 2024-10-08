SURAJ welfare and Charitable Society joins 'New Wave Art Initiative' to Empower and promote emerging artists

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: SURAJ Charitable and Welfare Society, in collaboration with VEVA ART, proudly celebrated the inaugural show of the New Wave Art Initiative (NWAI) at The Park Hotel in Delhi. This initiative, aimed at showcasing emerging artists from diverse backgrounds, particularly from the defense and civil services, marks a significant milestone for both organizations in their shared commitment to social empowerment and cultural heritage.

SURAJ Charitable and Welfare Society, founded in 2008, has consistently worked to provide healthcare and empower women and children from underprivileged communities. In recent years, the organization has expanded its mission to support traditional Madhubani artists, promoting their art to sustain livelihoods while preserving cultural heritage. This collaboration with VEVA ARTa renowned art management firm founded by Malavika Gaur and Jehan Kothary in 2014further underscores SURAJ's dedication to merging social causes with artistic expression.

The event witnessed an inspiring blend of art and philanthropy, with esteemed guests such as Asha Bhadauria (Ex-President AFWWA), Sameer Dewan (IndusInd Bank), and Rohit Arora (Park Hotel) gracing the occasion. Kailash Gahlot, the chief guest, inaugurated the art show, unveiling the logo and brochure of the New Wave Art Initiative alongside a host of dignitaries.

In her statement, Yashika Shaikh, Co-Founder of SURAJ Charitable and Welfare Society, shared her passion for combining healthcare initiatives with cultural preservation. "At SURAJ, we believe that empowerment comes from addressing both physical needs and the soul's creative expression. Through our partnership with VEVA ART, we are not only promoting healthcare but also sustaining traditional Madhubani artists, giving them a platform to thrive and share their cultural heritage with the world."

The New Wave Art Initiative aims to break down barriers by uniting talent from various walks of life, creating a vibrant, inclusive platform for emerging and seasoned artists alike. The preview show featured artists from both defense and civil services, offering a unique perspective on contemporary art.

As SURAJ continues its mission of uplifting marginalized communities through healthcare and cultural empowerment, this partnership with VEVA ART is a powerful step toward creating a brighter, more inclusive future for both the health and art sectors.

SURAJ Charitable and Welfare Society

Founded in memory of the late Surabhi and Ajay, SURAJ Charitable and Welfare Society has been committed to improving the lives of marginalized communities since 2008. The organization focuses on healthcare for women and children, while also promoting traditional Madhubani art to sustain livelihoods and preserve cultural heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor