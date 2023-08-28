Surat abuzz with Box Cricket Tournament organised by DC Patel Education Campus

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 28: The city of Surat is abuzz with excitement as the CB Patel Cricket and Football Academy kicked off its exhilarating five-day Box Cricket Tournament on August 22. Organized exclusively for students from five colleges of the DC Patel Education Campus, this event has captured the hearts of cricket enthusiasts and sports lovers alike.

The tournament’s grand inauguration was graced by notable personalities including Mr. Pankajbhai Gijubhai Patel, Head of Kantha Vibhag Navnirman Mandal and D C Patel Educational Campus, who inaugurated the event. The presence of former Indian cricketer and Member of world cup winning cricket team Munaf Patel and Indian selection panel member Jatin Paranjape, both esteemed chief guests, added an aura of cricketing brilliance to the occasion. Shri Kishore Sinh Chawda, Vice Chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU), also joined the esteemed gathering during the inauguration.

Explaining the essence of the tournament, Mr. Kamlesbhai Patel, Chairman of C B Patel Cricket and Football Academy, highlighted that box cricket offers a unique indoor gaming experience that is particularly well-suited for the monsoon season. This innovative adaptation of the sport brings cricket enthusiasts together in a confined space, enhancing the thrill of competition and fostering camaraderie.

The Box Cricket Tournament features a remarkable participation of 172 teams hailing from five colleges, setting a new record for the event’s scale and popularity. This impressive turnout reflects the growing passion for sportsmanship among college students, creating an environment where talents are nurtured and friendships are forged beyond the boundaries of the playing field.

The tournament not only serves as a platform for showcasing cricketing prowess but also emphasizes the values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship among the youth. As the competition heats up over the next five days, the participants are poised to embrace the spirit of healthy competition and camaraderie that sports events of this nature foster.

Surat’s Box Cricket Tournament stands as a testament to the city’s deep-rooted love for cricket and the unifying power of sports. As players take to the “box” to engage in fierce yet friendly battles, this event encapsulates the essence of cricket as more than just a game – it’s a celebration of skill, teamwork, and the unbreakable bond that sports create among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor