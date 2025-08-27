Surat artist-engineer Shailesh Tandel imagines futuristic Green Global Smart City

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 27:Surat-based artist and engineer Shailesh Tandel has unveiled the ambitious futuristic Green Global Smart City, a visionary concept that reimagines how people can live, work, and thrive in eco-friendly and technologically advanced cities.

The project is the outcome of five years of research and development in cutting-edge construction theory, which Tandel has been evolving for the industry. His approach focuses on accelerating the construction process while significantly reducing costs by using advanced technologies. His works are already drawing interest from leading builders and architects.

Envisioned as a megastructure rising 1,500 metres into the sky with a 1,000-metre diameter, the Green Global Smart City is designed to accommodate up to 20 lakh people in a four-square-kilometre constructed area, surrounded by an unlimited designer forest. Tandel describes it as a game-changer for the construction and urban development industry.

By combining state-of-the-art engineering with environmental consciousness, the project aims to balance modern urban living with nature preservation, while offering employment and opportunities across all social and economic groups.

The futuristic city would feature 10,000 multi-storey apartments and 12 culturally diverse villages, interconnected by an advanced automated transit system. Tandel's blueprint also integrates international-level sports facilities located at sky-high levels, along with world-class schools, universities, research and development hubs, wellness centres and platforms such as a film studio, art gallery, science centre, auditoriums, and more.

According to Tandel, the city would create over one lakh direct and four lakh indirect jobs. The city would be powered entirely by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, and other innovative sources, supported by organic farming at multiple levels, modern dairy and biogas facilities. The design incorporates advanced transit systems, digital currency, and a strong focus on recycling and the elimination of harmful products. The city also envisions adequate measures for preserving the wildlife as well as tribal cultures.

Speaking about his concept, Shailesh Tandel said, “My idea of the Green Global Smart City is not just about building a structure, but about building and nurturing a healthy and creative society that respects nature, celebrates culture, and uses technology to improve human life. My aim is to show how cities of the future can be eco-friendly, economical, durable, and artistically inspiring.”

“This concept is also about advancing construction theory. By integrating cutting-edge methods, we can accelerate the constructive process, reduce costs, and still create an enduring, sustainable megastructure. It is a model of a city that can last a hundred years,” he added.

The estimated cost of building the futuristic city is Rs. 3 lakh crore. Alongside housing and employment, the project envisions revenue streams through tourism, exhibitions, fashion shows, international events, and licensing of the city-building concept itself. He has made a model of this project, which can be seen at the Veneziano Mall in the Vesu area of Surat.

While the Green Global Smart City is currently at the conceptual stage, Tandel believes it offers a practical model for addressing challenges such as urban congestion, population growth, resource depletion, and environmental degradation. His vision positions the Green Global Smart City as a sustainable alternative for the future and a defining statement on how human societies can live in harmony with nature.

