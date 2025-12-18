Surat Boy Vivaan Shah Wins Bronze at National Badminton Championship

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 16: The young badminton player of Surat, Vivaan Shah, has once more made the city proud after winning a bronze medal (3rd place) in the Boys Singles Under-13 event during the Yonex Sunrise 37th Sub Junior Badminton Championship, which was held recently in Bihar.

Training and Academy

Vivaan is a student trainee at the Maneet Pahuja Badminton Academy, Surat, which is celebrating his strong performance at the national level. Having occupied the 5th position in the tournament, Vivaan remained highly focused and displayed strong fighting spirit to secure a place on the podium, highlighting his growing strength in Indian badminton.

Previous Achievements

This bronze medal adds to Vivaan's list of achievements. He has earlier:

Won the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Mumbai (Singles)

Won the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Bengaluru

Finished as runner-up in the Boys Under-13 All India Ranking Tournament in Goa

Coach's Perspective

According to the coaches at Maneet Pahuja Badminton Academy, Vivaan's success can be attributed to his discipline, regular training, and positive attitude on the court. His performance also highlights the academy's focus on developing young badminton talent in Surat.

Academic Support

Vivaan expressed his gratitude towards Scholar English Academy, Dumas, for supporting and encouraging him throughout his journey and helping him balance both sports and education.

Future Outlook

With consistent performances at the national level, Vivaan Shah is emerging as one of the most promising young badminton players from Surat. The city will continue to follow his journey with pride in the years to come.

