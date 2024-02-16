Surat Celebrity Box Cricket League Season 4: A Mega Platform Uniting Influencers and Brands Nationwide for Collaborative Success

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 16: Surat Celebrity Box Cricket League’s event, organized by White Tiger Production House and PT Films, is attracting social media influencers and brand owners to a platform in Surat. The league’s fourth season, spanning four days, has garnered attention from social media influencers across the country. SCBCL founder Pravesh Thakur stated that the event aims to bring together influencers from Pan India and align them with both local and national brands, fostering collaborations on a larger scale.

Event Manager highlighted SCBCL’s popularity, providing a platform for creators nationwide and connecting them with local brands for mutual benefit. The main objective behind SCBCL’s organization is to create a popular event that benefits both brands and creators through collaborations.

