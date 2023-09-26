Surat Haematology Centre is now Blood and Cancer Institute (BCI), Expands Services and Welcomes New Doctors

SRV Media

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 26: Surat Haematology Centre, a trusted name in the field of benign and malignant haematology and bone marrow transplant care, is proud to announce its transformation into the Blood and Cancer Institute (BCI).

With this evolution, BCI now offers comprehensive care for all types of Malignancies (cancer), including blood cancers and Haematological disorders. This transformation solidifies BCI's commitment to becoming the premier destination for all types of cancer treatment and blood-related disorders in Surat.

The newly rebranded Blood and Cancer Institute (BCI) is now equipped to provide expert care for various cancer types, including:

- Lung Cancer

- Head and Neck Cancer

- Breast Cancer

- Gynaecological Cancers (Ovarian, Uterine and Cervical Cancer)

- Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancer

- Liver, Kidney and Prostate Cancer

- Brain Tumours

- Skin, Bone, and Soft Tissue Cancer (Sarcoma)

- Targeted Therapy (for Cancers)

- Immunotherapy (for Cancers)

- Chemotherapy (for Cancers)

- Bone Marrow Transplant and Peripheral Blood Stem Cell Transplant

In addition to these, BCI also offers specialized treatment for blood cancers in Surat, making it a comprehensive destination for hemato oncological cancer care for:

- Leukaemia

- Lymphoma

- Myelodysplastic Syndrome

- Multiple Myeloma

This expansion of services reflects BCI's commitment to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of the community and providing a one-stop solution for cancer treatment and haematological disorders in Surat.

Surat Haematology Centre was known for its distinguished team of specialist doctors, Dr. Dharmesh R Vaghasiya and Dr. Hasmukh R Balar, who are renowned Haematologists, Haemato-oncologists, and Bone Marrow Transplant physicians. Now, BCI is proud to introduce two new expert additions to its team:

1. Dr Amee Patel: Dr Patel is South Gujarat's first qualified haemato-oncologist and Bone-Marrow Transplant Physician. Her expertise in haematological malignancies and bone marrow transplants adds a valuable dimension to BCI's services.

2. Dr Dipen Bhuva: Dr Bhuva is a medical-oncologist and specialist in managing solid and blood malignancy. His expertise in Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy will enrich the comprehensive cancer treatment BCI plans to offer its patients. His skills and experience will further enhance BCI's ability to provide cutting-edge cancer treatment.

Commenting on these developments, Dr Dharmesh R Vaghasiya and Dr Hasmukh Balar said, "The transformation of Surat Haematology Center into the Blood and Cancer Institute represents our commitment to offering the most advanced and comprehensive care to our patients. We are thrilled to have Dr. Amee Patel and Dr. Dipen Bhuva join our team. With their expertise and dedication, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering the highest quality care for cancer, including blood cancer and blood disorders, in Surat."

BCI's new identity and expanded services position it as a leading healthcare institution specializing in cancer treatment, hematological disorders, and bone marrow transplants. The institute's commitment to providing top-notch care in the fields of hematology and oncology is reinforced by this transformation.

Blood and Cancer Institute (BCI), formerly known as Surat Haematology Center, is a premier healthcare institution dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of hematological disorders, benign and malignant, as well as a wide range of cancers. With an experienced team of specialists and state-of-the-art facilities, BCI is committed to delivering the highest quality care to patients seeking cancer treatment and blood disorder solutions in Surat.

