Surat Hematology Centre - 1st Centre of Excellence for Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant in Surat

, a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment facility for Hematological malignancies and other blood disorders for both adults and children, has become the first centre of excellence in Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) in South Gujarat.

Surat Hematology Centre is the 1st comprehensive hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant centre in Surat with a broad array of services like diagnosis and management of benign and malignant hematology, immunodeficiency disorders like SCID, CVID, CGD, HLH and for autologous, allogeneic and haploidentical bone marrow and stem cell transplants. The centre has advanced laboratory facilities with hemolytic tests and detection as well as treatment of blood disorders.

Among the multitude of procedures offered by the Surat Hematology Centre, the most popular ones are bone marrow aspiration and biopsy sternal, PSIS, lumbar puncture, intrathecal chemotherapy, germline mutational cases of leukaemia like in down syndrome, and prenatal genetic diagnosis of various inherited orders.

It is one of the most distinguished tertiary/referral hospitals providing complete hematological services under one roof. Founded by renowned hemato-oncologists and Bone Marrow Transplant physicians, Dr Hasmukh R Balar and Dr Dharmesh R Vaghasiya, the centre has highly qualified consulting doctors including a Clinical Hematologist, hematology and bone marrow transplantation, leading clinical services (Adult & Paediatric) along with a Hemato-Pathologist supporting in hemato-pathology services.

Being an achiever and a visionary, Dr Hasmukh Balar was not satisfied with just a post-graduation in pathology from Government Medical College in Surat to attain his dreams. Dr Hasmukh Balar went on for a postdoctoral DNB super speciality degree in clinical hematology from the department of hematology and bone marrow transplant, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Pune in 2018.

Dr Dharmesh Vaghasiya too had similar aspirations. After his post-graduation in Medicine, Dr Dharmesh Vaghasiya obtained the postdoctoral DNB super speciality degree in Clinical Hematology from the Department of Hematology and Bone marrow transplant, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Pune in 2017.

It was their passion for the field of medicine that sparked a one-of-a-kind friendship while the doctors were studying for their super speciality. Both doctors wanted to contribute their knowledge and expertise in the fields of hematology and bone marrow transplant, and this gave rise to a partnership that resulted in the establishment of the Surat Hematology Centre in the year 2018. Since then, there's been no looking back for them.

In a short span of just four years, Surat Hematology Centre has achieved a landmark of successfully completing 50 Bone Marrow Transplants and has gained popularity of being one of the best hematology centres in South Gujarat.

Starting their journey with the 1st Autologous BMT (Bone Marrow Transplant) centre in the entire South Gujarat region, they steadily gained a foothold in Autologous BMT. As a natural progression, they performed their first successful Allogeneic BMT with a matched related donor in February 2020 and by September 2020, they were onto the 1st Haplo-matched BMT. They swiftly advanced to 10 successful BMT transplants in March 2021 and 20 in September 2021. By January 2022, they had performed 30 BMTs. And in August 2022, they were spearheading their 1st BMT for Sickle Cell Anemia and a repeat of the first BMT failure.

In recent years, bone marrow and stem cell treatments have become increasingly advanced, being used for a variety of life-threatening diseases such as aplastic anemia, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukaemia and many other blood and immune system disorders. Bone marrow procedures differ in their methodology of extracting and infusing stem cells. In an Autologous Bone Marrow Transplant, healthy stem cells are extracted from a patient, harvested, frozen and infused into the same patient again after the completion of his treatment. In an Allogeneic Bone Marrow Transplant, the stem cells are extracted from someone sharing the same genetic type, typically a brother or sister, and are infused into the patient. In case a parent is a donor, where there's a possibility of at least a 50 per cent match with the recipient, it is referred to as Haplo-matched BMT.

A Bone Marrow Transplant is needed when a person's bone marrow stops producing healthy blood cells. This can be the result of certain treatments like radiation and chemotherapy used to cure leukaemia, multiple myeloma, etc. or in cases where a person is suffering from auto-immune disorders that affect the reproduction of healthy blood cells.

Surat Hematology Centre is a one-of-a-kind Hematology centre in South Gujarat offering consultations from some of the best hemato-oncologists in Surat with a superseding success ratio. For inquiries or appointments connect with Surat Hematology Centre at 7575022822 or visit for further details.

