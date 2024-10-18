Surat-native Lajja Shah keeps Gujarat’s pride and culture alive on European soil

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 18: The influence of Gujaratis is spread across the world. Many have made different countries their new home, but wherever they are, Gujaratis have always remained connected to their roots, never forgetting their culture and traditions. One such individual is Lajja Shah, originally from Surat, who now calls Belgium's Antwerp her home. During this year's Navratri festival, Lajja Shah not only choreographed mesmerising traditional Gujarati folk dances in Belgium but also captured the hearts of Europeans with her performances.

Lajja Shah said that the Antwerp Indian Ladies Committee organised Navratri celebrations in Antwerp this year and hired her to choreograph the event's opening performance. Determined to make the event unforgettable and showcase Gujarat's rich culture, she decided to choreograph traditional Gujarati folk dances. She choreographed 15 different folk dances from Gujarat for the event.

The celebration saw the participation of 250 people of all age groups. Along with Garba, the performances included Huddo, Kutchhi Raas and Sanedo, running for one to one and a half hours, immersing the participants in a festive Gujarati spirit. The event not only captivated the audience but also introduced Europeans to the beauty and richness of Gujarat's cultural heritage.

Lajja Shah said that most people recognise only Garba as a Gujarati folk dance, but the state has over 20 traditional dances. She choreographed 15 of them for this event, introducing Indian residents in Belgium, as well as Europeans, to the diversity of Gujarat's folk dances.

From dance class in Surat to Belgium

Lajja Shah, originally from Surat, used to run a dance class named “Malhar” in the city. She was just 18 years old at the time. For the past 12 years, she has settled in Belgium, where she continues to teach Garba and various other folk dances from Gujarat. She has several in Antwerp and across Europe. In addition to in-person classes, she also teaches dance through online classes.

