Surat Police Officers Honored with Karma Bhushan Awards at Star-Studded Ceremony

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 16: To honor police officers and personnel who have made an outstanding impact with their exceptional work, Anis Sanstha and Alliance organized the Karma Bhushan Award ceremony in Surat. In this ceremony, 95 officers and employees from the Surat Police Department were honored with the Karma Bhushan Award across 25 different categories. The event was attended by Union Minister of Water Resources C.R. Patil, Bollywood star and MP Ravi Kishan, actor Pratik Gandhi, and Simran Kaur.

Similar to the Umang Show held annually for Mumbai Police, Surat's Anis Sanstha organizes the Karma Bhushan Award Ceremony to recognize police officers and personnel who have brought positive changes in society through their work, especially in ensuring the safety of women and children. This year, the ceremony was held on October 13 at Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Pal, Surat. Union Minister of Water Resources C.R. Patil was the chief guest, while Bollywood star and MP Ravi Kishan was present as a special guest, along with actors Pratik Gandhi and Simran Kaur, Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agrawal, District Collector Dr. Saurabh Parghi, and other prominent figures from the city.

During the ceremony, the honored guests presented the Karma Bhushan Awards to around 95 officers and personnel from Surat Police, recognizing them in 25 different categories.

The entire event was organized under the leadership of Anis Sanstha's president, Geeta Shroff, and Subhash Dawar of Alliance. Senior teams, youth teams, Fauji teams, and members of the Sanskruti Dham team of AnisSanstha worked hard to ensure the event's success.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor