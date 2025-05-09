Surat School Merges Academic Success and Patriotism as Tribute to Operation Sindoor

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 9: In a refreshing and poignant combination of patriotism and celebration, Vasishtha Group of Schools, Surat, declared Class 10 board results. The school conducted a twin-theme programme marking academic success and the Indian military’s recent operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor.

Board Results Bead Bright | Surat

Amidst scholarly peaks, the school gleefully announced its remarkable board results. Sixty-three students obtained an A1 grade, and 115 others got an A2, a testament to the sound academic environment of the school. Leading the way was Patel Prachi with 97.33% and a 99.91 percentile, followed by Buha Jensi and Singala Chintan with 97.00% and 99.87 percentiles, respectively. Four other students shared the third position, making Vasishtha a centre of excellence in education.

Remembering Pahalgam in Operation Sindoor Tribute

But the evening was not just about rejoicing over scores. The latter part of the programme had a moving touch when students paid tribute to the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor, an operation conducted as a retaliation for the tragic terrorist attack at Pahalgam that killed 26 innocent lives.

“Through powerful evocative performances, drama, dance, and specially composed poems, students theatrically illustrated the nation’s pain, the determination of its heroes, and the quick justice meted out by Indian security forces.”

A self-written, patriotic song by teacher Belaben swept across the auditorium, generating pride and tears alike. The story spoke not just of national victimization and retaliatory counter-violence but of the zeitgeist of resistance and collaboration among India’s youth.

Prepared for Tomorrow: War-Readiness as Civic Duty

In a future-forward move, the school conducted a mock drill simulating a war scenario, teaching students lessons in how to behave during conflict.

Led by Primary Section Head Ashwin Karkar, the exercise taught students practical lessons on safety protocols, evacuation methods, and emotional composure, equipping students with life-saving techniques and a sense of responsibility towards society.

A Message Beyond the Classroom | Vasishtha Group of Schools

Chief Mehul Vadodariya got the nature of the occasion precisely when he wrote, “Our goal is to raise not just high-achieving students but also conscious, courageous citizens.”

The event was concluded with heartfelt appreciation from Chairman Ramnik Davariya, Directors Vijay and Ravi Davariya, and Educational Consultant Dr. Paresh Savani, who welcomed the students and staff for joining academics with purpose. They also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian defence forces heartily for their leadership and bravery.

In a world where scholarly success is so often celebrated in isolation, the Vasishtha Group of Schools offered a richer, more satisfying model in which knowledge goes hand-in-hand with national awareness, and success is always intertwined with service.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor