Surat Stuns with IIFD’s Arasa and Gaba Design Extravaganza

Surat(Gujarat) [India], July 7: Surat came alive with a burst of color, texture, and boundless imagination as the International Institute of Fashion Design (IIFD) threw open its doors for the annual Arasa and Gaba exhibitions on July 5 and 6. At Riga Street in Vesu, what began as a simple showcase turned into a full-blown celebration of ideas, craftsmanship, and a fearless love of design.

Since its establishment in 2014, IIFD Surat has gently established itself as a nurturing hub for emerging talent within Gujarat's vibrant creative community. Guided by Mukesh Maheshwari, the school has blossomed from a promising starting point into an inspiring and lively environment where students freely explore new forms, colors, and ideas, challenging even the most experienced designers to take notice.

A Gathering of Creative Energy

Stepping into this year's exhibitions felt like entering a series of tiny worlds, each one handcrafted by students who poured months of thought and effort into their displays. The buzz was electric. Parents arrived wide-eyed, students darted around making last-minute adjustments, and visitors strolled through the halls, soaking in the sheer diversity of ideas.

The opening ceremony itself was no small affair: Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Padma Shri Mathurbhai Savani, former Surat BJP Vice President Chhotubhai Patil, and Vinod Agrawal of the Laxmihari Group all turned up to lend their support, underscoring the growing recognition that design is not just decoration – it's a driver of culture and innovation.

Inside Arasa: Stories in Spaces

This year's Arasa interior design exhibition drew together 75 students who transformed concepts into immersive experiences. One section felt like a meditation on tranquillity, with Japanese Zen-inspired spaces designed to pull visitors into a state of calm. Another was bursting with vivid pinks, yellows, and blues – furniture echoing the joy of Mexican festivals, complete with surprising shapes that looked like they'd come to life mid-dance.

Then there were the pieces inspired by Bandhani, Gujarat's iconic tie-dye technique, but reimagined into sharp, modern silhouettes and muted tones – a deliberate twist on tradition that left many onlookers nodding in quiet appreciation. Not to be missed were the sculptural, modular pieces: tables that folded, chairs that stacked seamlessly, and shelves that seemed to float mid-air.

As one visitor remarked while trailing a hand over a polished surface, “It's like walking through the minds of tomorrow's architects.”

Gaba: Where Fabric Meets Vision

Next door, Gaba was every bit as thrilling. Here, 175 fashion design students showed what happens when you mix confidence with an eye for what's next. The collections ran the gamut from minimalist Western cuts to layered Indo-Western ensembles with flowing capes, embroidered jackets, and experimental draping.

Some pieces embraced a bit of the avant-garde charm, with structured gowns featuring jagged edges and shiny metallic finishes, while others offered soft, romantic shapes perfect for warm summer evenings. What truly made Gaba special wasn't just the variety of styles but also the lively atmosphere: visitors could buy the designs right there, making the experience feel like a bustling, joyful marketplace of ideas.

A mother of one of the students, eyes shining with pride, summed it up perfectly: “It's one thing to imagine, but seeing my daughter's sketches become dresses people want to buy? That's a dream.”

Building Bridges to the Real World

Mukesh Maheshwari, who has guided IIFD since day one, made it clear that these exhibitions aren't just about flair; they're essential training grounds. “Our students learn what it means to share their vision publicly,” he explained to a small group of reporters during a break in the festivities. “They get to see people react – sometimes with amazement, sometimes with questions – and that's how real designers grow.”

Co-Director Pallavi Maheshwari echoed his point, saying the exposure builds grit and adaptability, skills that are just as critical as creativity in today's competitive design industries.

And it wasn't just families and fellow students making the rounds. Entrepreneurs, boutique owners, and interior decorators came by, scribbling notes, asking about collaborations, and swapping business cards – exactly the kind of connections that can launch a young career.

Surat's Moment of Pride

The exhibitions did more than shine a light on student talent; they turned the spotlight on Surat itself. Here was a city showing that it can nurture world-class design thinking. Here were people proving they're willing to come out in droves to celebrate art, ideas, and possibilities.

By the time the lights dimmed on the last day, exhausted but beaming students hugged each other, instructors shared quiet high-fives, and visitors drifted out, still talking about the pieces that had caught their imaginations. For anyone curious to explore the work further or learn about IIFD's programs, details are available at IIFD Surat's official site.

What lingered wasn't just the memory of beautiful designs – it was a shared sense that, in these halls, the future of design had just taken a confident, colorful step forward.

