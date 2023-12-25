Surat Takes a Stand Against Wastewater Pollution with Informative Session by Nitya Ensafe

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25: In a bid to combat the growing problem of wastewater pollution, Surat-based environmental organization Nitya Ensafe hosted a keynote session on Friday evening. The event, held at Amor Banquet, focused on raising awareness about recycling and reusing wastewater generated from homes and hotels.

Dr. Jignasha Ojha, Regional Officer of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, graced the occasion as the keynote speaker and panelist. She shed light on the alarming statistics, revealing that while industrial pollution accounts for 32.4% of the total, a staggering 67.6% comes from domestic sources due to the city’s high population density.

Eishaan Shah, Director of “Nitya Ensafe”, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating, “This session aims to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to tackle wastewater management effectively.”

The panel discussion featured a diverse group of experts, each offering valuable insights. Chirag Shah, Founder and MD of Magnet Projects, highlighted the advancements in Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) technology, particularly Membrane Bioreactors (MBRs), which boast payback periods as low as 6 months.

Sanat Relia, President of the Hotel Association, stressed the need for proper drainage systems with effective gully traps, to separate kitchen oil and large particles from greywater and blackwater, ensuring optimal STP performance.

Nikhil Madrasi, Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Ojha lauded the initiative's potential, expressing plans to collaborate with SGCCI and GPCB for wider program promotion.

The session was expertly moderated, skillfully interweaving expertise to demystify the complexities of new-age wastewater recycling technologies.

The discussion also delved into the cultural shift from open defecation to piped sewage systems, highlighting the increased pollution burden due to the sheer volume of domestic wastewater. This underscores the urgent need for STPs in profit-making organizations, as septic tanks are no longer sufficient.

Drawing from CPCB guidelines, the session emphasized the responsibility of hospitals, hotels, restaurants, and residential buildings with more than 2 towers, and commercial buildings with over 1000 offices to install STPs for domestic wastewater treatment.

Furthermore, industries generating more than 100 kiloliters of domestic wastewater per day are also encouraged to adopt appropriate recycling technologies, with MBR being the preferred choice for its efficiency and advanced filtration capabilities.

Valuable guidance was provided on choosing the right STP technology, empowering attendees to make informed decisions for sustainable wastewater management.

This initiative marks a significant step towards a cleaner and healthier Surat. By fostering awareness and providing practical solutions, the organization is empowering individuals and organizations to become responsible stewards of the environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor