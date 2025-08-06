Surat Welcomes IMAX with Open Arms – A Cinematic Revolution by Rajhans Cinemas

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 6: A few years ago, catching an IMAX film meant a long drive to Ahmedabad or a flight to Mumbai. It wasn't a casual evening plan – it was a commitment. That's what made last weekend feel different in Surat. For the first time, folks walked into a theatre right here in the city, grabbed their popcorn, and settled into an IMAX auditorium. No travel. No compromise.

The credit goes to Rajhans Cinemas, who recently launched the city’s first IMAX screen at their Precia multiplex. It's part of their 14-screen setup – one of the largest in the country – but this one screen is already making the most noise.

Inside, it's not just bigger. The screen curves slightly, the sound fills the space from all angles, and scenes feel a bit more alive. For a city that loves its cinema, this feels like a quiet upgrade that many didn't know they were waiting for.

A Practical Leap, Not Just a Flashy One

To be fair, Surat isn't new to luxury theatres. But IMAX, with its specific technology – laser projection, high-contrast visuals, and that signature immersive audio – was still out of reach. Not anymore.

“This isn't about bringing a trend to Surat,” says Jayesh Desai, Chairman of Rajhans Group. “It's about matching expectations. Audiences today are very aware of what's possible. They deserve the best, wherever they are.”

And from what we've seen, the interest has been solid. Bookings were steady from day one. Shows filled up, especially for action films and big-budget releases. People came back for second viewings. Some just came out of curiosity.

What's interesting is how natural it all feels. The IMAX experience hasn't been hyped up too much – it's simply been made available. And people have responded in their own way.

Not Just Bigger Cities Anymore

In India, IMAX screens are still mostly seen in major metros – Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore. Surat's inclusion in that list is a sign of the times. Cities outside the top tier are growing fast. People have more disposable income, higher expectations, and a stronger pull toward shared experiences.

Rajhans Cinemas seems to have understood that shift. Their network is growing rapidly, with over 160 screens already running across the country and new projects underway in places like Noida, Chandigarh, Pune, and Chennai. But this move in Surat feels personal.

Maybe because it's home ground for them. Or maybe because it's the kind of city where word-of-mouth still matters more than marketing.

A Theatre That Feels Like a Choice Again

There was a time when people questioned the future of movie theatres. With so many streaming platforms and massive home TVs, why go out? But the IMAX experience reminds you – some things still feel different when shared.

Films like superhero sagas or high-stakes thrillers just hit harder with booming sound and large visuals. More importantly, they bring people together. In Surat, that's always been part of the charm – going to the movies is still a group affair, not just an individual escape.

“Introducing IMAX was something we planned for a long time,” Jayesh Desai adds. “We wanted to do it right. Seeing people enjoy it, without us needing to oversell it, feels like a win.”

There's a quiet confidence in that. No big banners, no celebrity cut-ribbons – just a better experience, offered simply. With 65 additional screens across 15 locations under development and slated for completion by mid-2026, Rajhans Cinemas is redefining how India watches movies.

What Comes Next?

It's early days still, but the early signs are encouraging. IMAX in Surat isn't just a novelty – it's becoming a regular part of weekend plans. And that's the real success here. Not flashy launches, but steady, honest adoption.

If anything, it shows that good experiences don't need dramatic packaging. Sometimes, just making something accessible is enough. Rajhans Cinemas has done that with IMAX. And Surat, with its usual no-fuss spirit, has welcomed it just as quietly.

It's not the kind of revolution that makes headlines. But it is the kind that changes habits.

