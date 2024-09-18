Surat’s Greenman Turns Ganesh Chaturthi into Eco-Friendly Awareness Drive

Surat (Gujarat) [India] September 18:Viral Desai, the city’s renowned environmentalist, is once again turning the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi into a platform for environmental awareness. His annual ‘Tree Ganesha’ campaign has been gaining momentum, engaging thousands of students in a 10-day-long ‘Satyagraha Against Pollution and Climate Change’.

This year, the theme of the campaign is ‘Let’s Create Urban Forests’, emphasizing the importance of green spaces in cities. As part of the initiative, students are gifted saplings and are encouraged to plant them. The campaign has garnered support from government agencies like the Surat Police, Gujarat Forest Department, and GPCB.

Desai’s efforts are aimed at fostering a generation of environmentally conscious citizens who are committed to sustainable living. By merging religious festivities with environmental activism, he is setting a positive example for others to follow.

