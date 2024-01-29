Surat’s Love and Care Gynec Hospital welcomes ‘Lucky 7’ on Ram Lalla Consecration Day

The hospital registers 7 child births that include 4 girls and 3 boys

Dr. Dipti patel waives 50 percent bill to celebrate the great day

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 29: Amidst the joyous celebrations of Ram Lalla Consecration in Surat, Love and Care Hospital witnessed arrival of seven healthy babies!

The day started like any other but the birth count began to climb steadily. One by one, seven precious bundles of joy came into the world – three bouncing baby boys and four adorable baby girls.

“The atmosphere in the hospital was electric,” said Dr. Dipti Patel, Lead Obstetrician at Love and Care Hospital. “Witnessing the birth of seven healthy babies on such a blessed day was truly an extraordinary experience. It felt like a divine gift to the families.”

The families, ecstatic about their newborns, expressed their gratitude to the dedicated team at Love and Care Hospital. “We are overwhelmed with joy and feel incredibly blessed to welcome our baby girl on this auspicious day,” shared a mother

As a token of devotion to Ram lalla Dr. Dipti waived 50 percent fee on all seven births.

