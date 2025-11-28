Surat’s Mohammad Vaniya: Specially-Abled Shooter Turning Challenges into a Quest for Olympic Gold

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 26:A strong will overcomes all barriers. Despite his hearing impairment since birth, 18-year-old Mohammad Vaniya from Surat has surpassed all expectations by winning over 25 medals in rifle shooting. Though he cannot hear the gun's crack, his unwavering focus and extraordinary accuracy leave everyone amazed.

Mohammad Vaniya studies in B.Sc. IT at Shree Ramkrishna Institute(SRKI), Sarvajanik University, Surat. His journey is a powerful reminder that with courage and determination, no dream is out of reach. Mohammad Vaniya, a talented sharpshooter, has triumphed in numerous national and international championships. He now dreams of representing India at the Olympics. Every day, he practices 5 hours to win a gold medal.

Mohammad's father, Murtuza Vaniya, shared, “He never let his hearing impairment define him. I raised him like any other child, ensuring his challenges never dimmed his dreams. Mohammad loved sports from a young age, and despite his deafness, he pursued them with passion.” He sought a sport that accommodated his hearing impairment and offered a path to success. While completing commerce studies through 12th grade, Mohammad balanced academics with rifle shooting and other activities. His disability limited his access to many sports, but rifle shooting provided him with a clear direction. He claimed a gold medal in his very first rifle shooting competition, which significantly boosted his confidence and motivation to continue excelling in the sport.

Fueled by a firm determination, Mohammed Vaniya has triumphed over his hearing impairment, securing 11 gold, 8 silver, and 8 bronze medals in rifle shooting. At his international debut—the World Deaf Shooting Championship in Hannover, Germany—he earned bronze in the 10m air rifle individual event and silver in the mixed team event, bringing pride to India.

Mohammad Vaniya's coach, Sagar Ukhare, shared, “His dedication is unwavering, and he grasps techniques swiftly. With a resolute mindset, he aims to win gold medals at both the Deaflympics and the Olympics. For two years, he has trained rigorously for 5 hours a day, and his tireless commitment convinces me he will claim Olympic gold.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.