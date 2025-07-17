Surat’s Nice To Meet You Shines at EMF Global Awards 2025

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 17: In a stunning appreciation of Indian imagination and visual narration, Nice To Meet You, the up-and-coming star in Handcrafted Film & Creative Photography, has won two coveted global honors at the EMF Global Awards 2025 in Thailand.

Established only three years ago, the Surat-based production house is capturing attention for its filmmaking skills and emotionally charged visual storytelling. At the 12th EMF Global Awards, Nice To Meet You won:

Silver Award for Best Director of Photography

Bronze Award for Best Photography of the Year

These are not individual achievements, but a recognition of India’s increasing international stature as a player in the creative and experiential visual content space.

A World Stage, An Indian Voice

Conducted in Thailand, the EMF Global Awards honored the best of Wedding Photographers, Wedding Planners & other Wedding services— receiving entries from India’s best creative minds. The 2025 event was particularly competitive with a stimulating blend of new talent and industry giants.

The honours were handed over by a prestigious panel that comprised Shriji Huzur Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of Udaipur, Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharucha, and renowned musician Padma Shri Adnan Sami. Nice To Meet You was represented by founder & director Meet Desai & Creative Director Vidhi Desai— both the backbone of the company’s success and artistic integrity.

“A Moment That Will Stay Forever”

An emotional Meet Desai reflected on the achievement:

“Winning two prestigious international awards is an indescribable moment for me and my entire team. From humble beginnings in Surat to this global stage, it's proof that passion, perseverance, and authentic storytelling truly resonate. This moment validates our creative journey and inspires us to keep pushing artistic boundaries.”

Echoing this sentiment, Vidhi Desai added:

“I am speechless, absolutely blown away and humbled. This honor fuels the passion to continue dreaming and giving my all to each frame. It’s surreal, and I’m forever thankful.

These genuine responses highlight the spirit of Nice To Meet You — an emotionally driven, human-centered brand that creates a connection based on feelings, craftsmanship, and most importantly, the human experience.

Writing Stories That Matter

Established in 2022, Nice To Meet You has rapidly become a multidisciplinary visual storytelling agency. Its portfolio includes:

Weddings & Event Photography

Fashion Campaigns & Editorials

Architectural and Interior Photography

Corporate Films & Advertisements

What distinguishes the company is its philosophy of hand-built visual storytelling — not only treating each project as a deliverable, but as a work of personal art. Whether telling the intimacy of a wedding or the architecture of a corporate brand identity, the studio brings every frame forward with emotion, consideration, and film-making precision.

A Victory for India’s Creative Future

The EMF Global win isn’t a victory for the company alone — it’s a message that Indian creative photography is experiencing a generational shift. It confirms that Indian talent isn’t just catching up to global standards but is now contributing to setting them.

The awards also are symptomatic of a trend: across the globe, clients increasingly demand personal, emotionally intelligent, and visually bold content. In this new creative economy, brands like Nice To Meet You rise as India’s cultural ambassadors.

Beyond Frames: A Philosophy of Storytelling

Above all the awards or accolades, what still characterizes Nice To Meet You is its unshakeable faith in storytelling with soul.

Their work is characterized by:

Narrative coherence at the expense of spectacle

Stylistic restraint with emotional resonance

Client collaboration that is intuitive and respectful

Visual experimentation that honors tradition but moves forward

This philosophy has inspired them to produce work that speaks to not just clients but to juries and international audiences as well.

Looking Ahead

As the company looks to continue its upward trajectory, already in place are plans for further extending its international reach through collaborations, masterclasses, and expertly curated visual art experiences. The mission is clear: to keep creating art that resonates as deeply human and to continue celebrating the beauty of form, movement, and moment.

Nice To Meet You's achievement at the EMF Global Awards 2025 is both a culmination and a beginning — a moment of recognition and a renewed call to create with purpose, detail, and authenticity.

For India, it is yet another proud reminder that art crafted with integrity can shine across borders, languages, and formats.

