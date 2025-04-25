Surat’s Renowned Interventional Radiologist Dr. Jenny M. Gandhi Awarded by Gujarat CM

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 25: Dr. Jenny M. Gandhi, Gujarat and Surat’s renowned Interventional Radiologist, has been awarded by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel for her contribution in the field of Neurovascular and Peripheral Vascular Intervention Radiology.

Dr. Jenny M. Gandhi, MD, DNB, Radiology, FRCR, is a highly accomplished Consultant Interventional Radiologist practicing at Surat Shalby Hospital since July 2019.

After completing her MD Radiology from B.J. Medical College, Ahmedabad (2014) and FRCR from the UK, she pursued specialized training in Peripheral Intervention at KEM Hospital, Mumbai (2014-2016) and Neuro-Intervention at KMCH Coimbatore (2017-2019) under some of the world’s pioneers in interventional radiology. Additionally, she completed an observership in Onco-Intervention at TATA Memorial Hospital in 2016.

Upon returning to Surat, Dr. Jenny Gandhi faced a significant challenge: open surgeries were the standard, and interventional radiology was an unfamiliar concept. She approached leading hospitals, but the managements of the hospitals were reluctant to adopt these advanced, minimally invasive, painless, and scarless procedures.

Determined to revolutionize patient care, she started independently at Shalby Hospital and actively worked to educate both the medical community and the public. She conducted multiple Continuing Medical Education (CME) sessions and leveraged media to spread awareness.

Her perseverance has paid off. In a short span, she has successfully performed over 5,000 interventional procedures. She is a pioneer in complex, high-end neuro-interventions such as Endovascular Coiling, Flow Diverter and Contour/WEB device placement for brain aneurysms, Carotid Stenting, Intracranial Stenting, and embolization procedures for Dural AVM/AVF and Brain AVM. Her centre in Surat was the first to successfully perform an ‘Endovascular Contour as well as WEB Device Placement’ for a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Dr. Jenny Gandhi has also performed the highest number of successful Flow-Diverter treatments for complex and giant brain aneurysms in Surat. She leads in intracranial and carotid stenting procedures, holding the record for the highest numbers by a single operator in South Gujarat.

Beyond neuro-intervention, she has excelled in peripheral vascular and non-vascular interventions. Each month, she performs 15-20 Endovenous Varicose Vein treatments and 5-7 Peripheral Arterial Disease interventions. Her centre was the first in Gujarat to introduce Vacuum-Assisted Excision of Breast (VAEB) for fibroadenoma, successfully completing over 250 cases, including multiple, large, and bilateral fibroadenomas up to 7.6 cm.

In Onco-Intervention, she has extensive experience, having completed more than 2,000 procedures in Surat. These include percutaneous USG/CT-guided biopsies and drainage, ablative therapies such as Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Microwave Ablation, as well as tumor embolization procedures like Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE), Transarterial Radioembolization (TARE), and bleeding embolization.

Apart from her recent felicitation by the Gujarat chief minister, her dedication to the field has earned her numerous accolades, including the ‘Best Fellow of Interventional Radiology’ by the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology (ISVIR) in 2019 and the best paper presentation on stroke at LINCC Singapore in 2018. She has been regularly invited as a faculty or speaker at various national conferences.

