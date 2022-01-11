Surat's Zoomroo launches HiLoad electric three-wheeler cargo vehicles in India

, an electric vehicle brand of the Surat-based Zoomroo Electric, launched the electric three-wheelers for different use categories such as garbage disposal, freight loaders, and passenger auto on January 5.

After four- and two-wheelers, India is aiming to convert a large portion of the 6 million three-wheelers on the road to electric by 2030, as part of its ambitious goal of converting 30% of all vehicles on the road to electric. Going electric helps three-wheelers save money on their operating costs, from freight loaders to waste disposal vans.

Zoom Motor offers a line of electric 3W vehicles that meet the demand for last-mile mobility, recognising the substantial growth possibilities in the last-mile mobility industry. The electric 3W vehicles are built using cutting-edge technology and provide outstanding consumer value.

Jenish Shah, founder of Zoomroo and independent director of Regency Fincrop Limited, said, "India is rapidly adopting electric mobility. Our brand 'Zoomroo' is based on lead-acid and lithium-ion technology and one of the best electric 3W, connecting mobility platforms in transforming last-mile mobility and helping our customers rise and achieve their dreams."

In a comparison of the diesel and CNG 3W vehicles with the Zoomroo 3W electric vehicles, Shah stated that the diesel and CNG vehicles' annual fuel costs are approximately Rs 1,06,800 and Rs 65,000, respectively, for 100 km covered every day, whereas the 3W electric vehicle's annual cost is approximately Rs 10,500.

Zoomroo Electric, founded by Jenish Shah and co-founded Vishal Abrol, director of Vani Fincom Limited.

Vani Fincom Limited is the financing partner of Zoomroo Electric. The company has announced up to 30% of the relief in the down payment to purchase Zoomroo electric 3W vehicles.

The demand for seamless and sustainable point-to-point passengers and connections has expanded as a result of rapid urbanisation. Modern 3W EVs' technical advantage will undoubtedly aid in the proper planning of delivery routes and fleet maintenance, all while being ecologically sustainable and cost-effective. The 3W electric vehicles are not only the future of last-mile mobility, but they are the future.

Vishal Abrol, co-founder Zoomroo and director of Vani Fincom Limited, said, "Our mission is to help the nation reduce the carbon footprint and transportation cost of the users by providing affordable and zero-emission vehicles technology solutions. Our mission is to reach out to 25,000 such users pan India by the end of 2025."

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor