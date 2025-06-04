Suresh Sathyanarayanan Honoured with ICON OF INDIA Award at International Laureates Conclave 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 4: In a historic celebration of visionary leadership, scientific excellence, and transformative impact, Suresh Sathyanarayanan was awarded the prestigious title of "ICON OF INDIA" during the International Laureates Recognition Conclave 2025, held on 28th May 2025 at the Universal Peace Foundation, Thirumoorthy Hills, Tamil Nadu. The event was organized by the UNS Research Council in association with the International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP), and was graced by esteemed dignitaries from the scientific, spiritual, and academic communities.

Sathyanarayanan, who serves as the Chief Research Officer of the UNS Research Council and Convenor of IFSMHP, was recognized for his pioneering contributions in the fields of general wellness, research empowerment, scientific mentorship, and social transformation. Over the years, he has emerged as a national force in nurturing young scientific minds, revolutionizing student-centric education, and advancing mental health integration through evidence-based models.

Among his hallmark achievements is the launch of Edsurance, India's first 24x7 psychologist-integrated educational guidance platform, and the creation of the "One Scientist Per School" movement, aimed at fostering a research mindset from the school level. His initiatives have led to the publication of hundreds of student-authored research papers in reputed journals, national recognitions, and transformative collaborations with global institutions.

The award ceremony was presided over by His Holiness Gurumahan Sri Krishnamoorthy Jayamani, Founder of Universal Peace Foundation, whose spiritual guidance and blessings elevated the grandeur of the event. Addressing the audience, His Holiness noted,

"An icon is not merely a person of excellencebut one who lights the way for others. Suresh Sathyanarayanan is such a light."

The conclave also witnessed the presence of distinguished personalities including YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ravee, globally respected wellness leader; Dr. K.P. Sreenivasakumar, Director of ICBR; Dr. Vasanthan G, Director of Lychee Groups; Dr. Sanjay Sinha, Vice President of JK Groups; Dr. Mohanavelu, Chief Research Scientist; and Dr. Shanmugavelu, Head of Chemistry Department, Tamil Nadu University. Each lauded Sathyanarayanan's unwavering commitment to education, mental health, and innovation.

Dr. Hemachandran Ravikumar, Ambassador of the Royal Society of Biology (UK) and UNS Chief Research Advisor, commended the honouree, stating:

"Suresh Sathyanarayanan is not just a researcher or an educatorhe is a movement. Today, we honour a man whose mind builds institutions, and whose heart builds futures."

Awarded under the regulatory framework of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, ESIC, NGO Darpan, and Income Tax Act (80G & 12A compliant), the ICON OF INDIA award represents one of the highest civil recognitions for those redefining the future of India through excellence and compassion.

Sathyanarayanan accepted the honour with humility and dedicated it to the youth of India, reaffirming his mission to make research accessible, education equitable, and wellness universal.

The International Forum of Scientists and Mental Health Professionals (IFSMHP) is a globally recognized interdisciplinary body founded to bridge the worlds of science, mental wellness, and education. Operating under the auspices of the UNS Research Council, IFSMHP serves as a think tank and collaborative hub where scientists, researchers, clinicians, educationists, and wellness professionals converge to address pressing global challenges. The forum is committed to making science more humane and wellness more scientific, advancing a transformative vision that merges cutting-edge research with compassionate public service. Through its international conclaves, youth fellowships, research festivals, and academic mentoring programs, IFSMHP has become a beacon of integrated development, empowering students and professionals alike. One of its flagship missions, "One Scientist Per School," aims to embed scientific thinking and research literacy into the foundation of school education, while its publication-driven ecosystem supports early-career scholars in publishing their work in national and international journals. Grounded in evidence-based integrative practices and guided by ethics, empathy, and equity, IFSMHP is shaping the future of global wellness by uniting science, soul, and service into one powerful movement.

