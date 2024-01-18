Surgical Instruments Group Holdings to set up healthcare device manufacturing facility in Telangana

Davos [Switzerland], January 18 : Surgical Instruments Group Holdings announced an investment of Rs. 231.5 crore to set up a healthcare device manufacturing facility in Telangana.

Gouri Sridhara, Managing Director and Amar Chidipothu, Director of Surgical Instruments Group Holdings (SIGH), a leading medical device manufacturing company from the UK, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister of Industries and IT Minister in Davos.

As part of its global expansion and entry into the Indian market, SIGH announced its plan to set up a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a potential investment of INR 231.5 crore over the next 2-3 years. This will include the manufacturing of several devices that are currently not manufactured in India and will be a step towards affordable healthcare.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured the delegation of full support from the state government.

In Phase 1, SIGH will manufacture general surgical instruments, precision surgical instruments used in microsurgeries, orthopaedic power tools, dermatomes used in max surgery, ophthalmic instruments and minimally invasive surgery.

In Phase 2, they will expand to the manufacturing of robotic medical devices.

SIGH is a well-established company, supplying the NHS, the Ministry of Defence (Army) and private hospitals in the United Kingdom.

They are headquartered in Milton Keynes, with dedicated manufacturing facilities in Turkey and Germany. Over the years, SIGH acquired 11 companies, including popular brands such as Osborn & Simmons, Valeplan, Decon Sciences, and Heinz Waldrik, among others, acting as a consolidator for prestigious UK brands within the healthcare industry.

