Surging Flux Entertainment & Trag Events Presents SurgZilla Music Festival: A Sonic Odyssey at Worlds of Wonder

New Delhi [India], September 28: Get ready to embark on a sensory journey of music, entertainment, and unforgettable experiences as Surging Flux Entertainment with collaboration of Trag Events proudly announces the SurgZilla Music Festival, slated for October 1, 2023, at the dazzling Worlds of Wonder venue, located adjacent to Gate No. 11, The Great India Place Mall, Ashok Marg, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India.

This event promises to be more than just a festival; it's a heartfelt tribute to the universal language of music.

SurgZilla Music Festival, brought to you by Surging Flux Entertainment, is set to captivate audiences with an eclectic artist lineup that transcends boundaries and unites souls across cultures, languages, amid landscapes. The festival will feature an array of musical genres, including Live Music, Rap, and EDM, ensuring that there's something for everyone to groove to.

Unveiling the Stellar Artist Lineup

SurgZilla Music Festival has curated an electrifying lineup of artists that will take centre stage and create an immersive musical experience. Among the headliners are:

The Local Pharmacy: A band that will rock your world with their live music performance.

Elvish Yadav: The YouTube sensation and music maestro known for his captivating performances.

SDEE & Vkey: A dynamic duo that brings the energy of rap to the stage.

Fazilpuria: A name synonymous with chart-topping hits and infectious beats.

Luv Kataria: A rising star in the world of music whose melodies resonate with audiences.

RCR: The lyrical genius who has taken the rap scene by storm.

D G Immortal: An EDM powerhouse that knows how to make the crowd dance.

Sunny Yadhuwanshi: A versatile artist known for creating musical magic.

Olly Esse: An international sensation known for her EDM prowess.

Polina Guk: A DJ sensation who will keep the EDM vibes flowing.

Muline: A musical act that transcends genres and captivates hearts.

Ranjana: A rising star whose voice is set to enchant the audience.

Almost Human: A band that blurs the lines between genres and delivers a unique musical experience.

Ticketing Information

SurgZilla Music Festival offers a range of ticket options to cater to diverse preferences:

General Tickets: Priced at 1599/-, these tickets provide access to the festival grounds.

Gold Tickets: At 3999/-, Gold ticket holders enjoy enhanced proximity to the stage, ensuring an up-close and personal experience.

Platinum Tickets: The ultimate festival experience at 4999/-, Platinum ticket holders get premium access, exclusive perks, and a chance to be in the heart of the action.

A Day of Music, Unity, and Celebration

The festival kicks off at 12:00 noon and will continue until 11:00 PM, promising a day filled with non-stop entertainment and excitement. With three musical genres and performances scheduled throughout the day, the SurgZilla Music Festival aims to create lasting memories and unite music lovers from all walks of life.

Festival Highlights

In addition to the sensational musical performances, the SurgZilla Music Festival promises a plethora of highlights that include:

Mesmerizing Main Stage Performances

Enchanting Acoustic Sessions

Dance to the Rhythm of EDM

Delicious Food & Refreshing Beverages

Mesmerizing Visuals & Lighting

As the festival draws near, Surging Flux Entertainment invites everyone to join in the celebration of music, creativity, and unity. SurgZilla Music Festival promises to be an extraordinary event that will leave an indelible mark on Noida's cultural landscape.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of something truly spectacular. Secure your tickets now and prepare for a musical journey like no other.

