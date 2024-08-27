Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd Foundation Stone Laid in Gadchiroli

NewsVoir

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Dada Pawar laid the foundation stone for the Surjagad Ispat Pvt. Ltd. steel project in Gadchiroli. This ambitious project, with an investment of Rs.10,000 crore, is expected to generate employment for over 7,000 individuals, both directly and indirectly.

During the ceremony, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that Gadchiroli district will become the most progressive district in the state in the near future. He highlighted that in the future, Gadchiroli alone will account for thirty percent of the state's steel production. Fadnavis also emphasized that Gadchiroli will become Maharashtra's leading district and the largest steel hub in the country.

He spoke about the positive impact of industry on the tribal community, mentioning the establishment of a medical college and the planned construction of an airport in the area. Fadnavis announced efforts to transform Gadchiroli into an education hub and initiate water transportation from Chamorshi to Kakinada port.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Dada Pawar remarked on the significance of inaugurating a major company with an investment of Rs.10,000 crore in Gadchiroli. He stressed that this project will provide significant employment opportunities for local residents and meet the country's steel requirements.

Vedansh Joshi, MD of Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd, stated, "We are contributing to our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by making significant investments and promoting industrial development in Maharashtra. We are establishing an integrated steel plant in the Naxal-affected region of Wadlapeth village, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, covering an area of 340 acres. Our project includes a 1.6 MTPA Beneficiation Plant, a 1.2 MTPA Pellet Plant, a Sponge Iron Plant of 4 x 650 TPD, an Induction Furnace of 0.75 MTPA, a Rolling Mill of 0.75 MTPA, a Captive Power Plant with a capacity of 120 MW, and a Pellet Plant of 1.2 MTPA and we plan to extend up to 2 million tons integrated steel plant in phase 2. Upon completion, we plan to achieve 8 million tons of integrated steel production."

The Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was graced by prominent dignitaries, Cabinet Ministers- Uday Samant, and Dr. Dharmaraobaba Atram. Several government officials were also present. The first phase of the project is slated to commence in 2026, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2030.

In conclusion, the Surjagad Ispat Pvt Ltd project stands as a testament to Maharashtra's commitment to industrial growth and regional development. The initiative promises not only economic benefits but also aims to uplift local communities by providing essential services and employment, marking a new chapter in Gadchiroli's development.

