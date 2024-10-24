Surveyaan GeoWorkspace reaches 100 TB data milestone driving AI revolution

IMC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24: Surveyaan GeoWorkspace, a pioneer in cloud-based, AI-enabled photogrammetry software developed by Surveyaan, brand of Nibrus Technologies, processed over 820,000 acres of land, reaching an extraordinary milestone. This stellar achievement of nearly 100 terabytes of high-resolution, cloud-secured survey data has set Surveyaan apart in the geospatial industry.

Making the best use of the latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Cloud Computing, Surveyaan GeoWorkspace has dramatically transformed the practice space and is providing survey professionals with insights that would be faster and more accurate. It has great capabilities as a data utility and allows the user to turn thousands of images into highly distinct 3D models and maps. Their efficient data processing has enabled industries from agriculture to efficient urban development planning to make better decisions.

The crossing of the 100 TB data threshold shows the scale and capacity of the platform regarding handling expansive survey projects. The massive repository of geospatial information is not only a testament to the software's capabilities but also provides it with a critical resource for its AI-powered analysis so that users receive precise and reliable results irrespective of the size of the project.

Over 200 customers already enjoyed benefits from the Surveyaan ecosystem, as the platform has been witnessing serious attraction. Integration into GeoWorkspace extends seamlessly from core surveying operations, offering an end-to-end solution that simplifies the workflows and makes those involved with the solution more productive. The growth of the Surveyaan community is reflected in the real-world applications of their technology, by adopting customer-centric approach for users to engage with the innovative capabilities of Surveyaan GeoWorkspace.

Co-Founder & Director, Abhishek Acharya, talking on the future of geospatial technology while discussing the extraordinary milestone, said, "This milestone marks a significant declaration about what Surveyaan is doingcarrying out the art and science of what all can be done in photogrammetry by making a most unprecedented experience with the combination of cloud computing and AI.

With new plans on AI capabilities and global expansion for the platform, the future for Surveyaan GeoWorkspace is driving full digital transformation in the geospatial industry. Innovations brought upon are expected to redefine the standards of surveys with speed, accuracy, and user-centric solutions.

For more information visit https://www.surveyaan.com/

