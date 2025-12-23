Surya Roshni Limited Honoured at Pride of Bharat Awards 2025 by Jaya Prada in Ahmedabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 23: Surya Roshni Limited, one of India's most trusted names in lighting, wires & cables, professional lighting, fans, home appliances, PVC pipes, water pumps, water tanks & steel pipes, has been honoured at the prestigious Pride of Bharat awards ceremony held on 20th December 2025 in Ahmedabad.

The company received recognition for its outstanding contribution to the LED manufacturing industry and its continued focus on quality, innovation, and scale. The award was presented by renowned actress and Member of Parliament Ms. Jaya Prada at the ceremony hosted at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahmedabad, in the presence of industry leaders and senior corporate professionals from across the country.

This recognition acknowledges Surya Roshni's strong manufacturing capabilities, growing footprint in the LED segment, and its commitment to delivering reliable, energy-efficient lighting solutions for both domestic and global markets. Over the years, the company has built a robust reputation backed by advanced manufacturing facilities, stringent quality standards, and a diversified product portfolio catering to infrastructure, industrial, and consumer needs.

Padma Shri Jai Prakash Agarwal, Chairman, Surya Roshni Limited, said, "This recognition is truly encouraging for all of us at Surya Roshni. It reflects the hard work of our teams and strengthens our resolve to keep building reliable, high-quality products for India and beyond."

Raju Bista, Managing Director, Surya Roshni Limited, said, "Awards like these motivate us to keep raising the bar across our businesses. As Surya Roshni continues to scale its manufacturing and product capabilities, our focus remains on delivering consistent value to customers while building a future-ready organization."

Speaking on the occasion, Vasumitra Pandey, CEO - Lighting & Consumer Durables, Surya Roshni Limited, said that the award reinforces Surya Roshni's vision of driving innovation-led growth while contributing to India's evolving lighting and electrical ecosystem. The recognition also reflects the collective efforts of the company's teams in strengthening customer trust and expanding its presence across key markets.

The Pride of Bharat platform brings together leading organizations and C-suite professionals, celebrating excellence, leadership, and impact across industries. Surya Roshni's honour at the event further underscores its position as a leading and trusted name in India's manufacturing landscape.

About Surya Roshni Limited:

Since its inception in 1973, Surya Roshni has transformed into an organization that has developed its Lighting & Consumer Durables business and built a stronghold in the Steel Pipes & CR Strips business. The company started with the manufacturing of steel tubes in 1973, it then diversified by foraying into Lighting in 1984, PVC pipes in 2010, and Consumer Durables like Fans and Home Appliances in 2014-15. In 2025, Surya further expanded into the Wires & Cables segment with its Turbo Flex range, strengthening its position in the electrical solutions market.

The Steel Pipes & CR Strips business manufactures a wide range of products and is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and the largest Exporter of ERW Pipes. The business has further strengthened with the set-up of a 3LPE Coating facility unit in 2018 (mainly to Oil & Gas and CGD sector) and Direct Forming Technology (DFT) in April 2022, whereas being one of the largest Lighting Companies in India, the Lighting business manufactures an array of conventional to modern LED lighting. The Consumer Durable business offers a variety of Fans and Home Appliances.

The brand also includes a growing range of PVC domestic plumbing pipes and garden pipes introduced recently.

'Surya' Brand and 'Prakash Surya' have a strong presence of more than five decades in India. With a revenue of over Rs.8000 Cr, Surya enjoys a robust Pan India presence with an extensive dealer network in both its businesses i.e. Steel Pipes & CR Strips and Lighting & Consumer Durables.

