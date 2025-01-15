Surya Sarees Expands to Omaxe Chowk: Grand Opening on January 12, 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 15: Surya Sarees, a renowned name in ethnic wear, celebrated a significant milestone with the grand opening of its new store at Omaxe Chowk on January 12, 2025. With a legacy spanning over four generations, Surya Sarees has long been a trusted destination for timeless elegance and exquisite designs. This expansion brings the brand closer to a wider audience, reinforcing its commitment to blending traditional Indian fashion with modern sensibilities.

A Grand Celebration Unfolds

The opening event was a grand affair that seamlessly combined tradition, culture, and glamour. The festivities began with a ceremonial lamp lighting, symbolizing positivity and prosperity. This ritual marked the start of a new chapter for Surya Sarees. Guests were then treated to a Director's Talk, where the visionary leader behind the brand Mr. Raghav Mittal, Managing Director of House of Surya, shared insights into its rich history, remarkable journey, and aspirations for the future. The speech highlighted the brand's dedication to preserving Indian craftsmanship while embracing contemporary trends.

The event's highlight was the presence of Bollywood diva and style icon, Malaika Arora, who graced the occasion as the special guest. Malaika, a long-time fan of ethnic wear, expressed her admiration for the vibrant energy of Chandni Chowk and praised Surya Sarees for its stunning collection. She also engaged with fans during an exclusive meet-and-greet session, making the event even more memorable.

The event was further honored by the presence of distinguished guests such as Mr. Jatin Goel, Executive Director of Omaxe Limited and Mr. Neeraj Gupta, Founder of House of Surya.

The celebration didn't end with the formalities. Guests were treated to an array of authentic Chandni Chowk street food, which recreated the area's renowned culinary culture. The aromas of chaat, parathas, and other local delicacies filled the air, adding to the festive atmosphere. The excitement continued with live music performances, creating an electric ambience that kept the mood lively throughout the day.

Guests also participated in fun activities such as games, quizzes, and surprise giveaways. The lively interactions and sense of community made the event truly special, ensuring that everyone left with unforgettable memories.

A Legacy of Elegance and Craftsmanship

Surya Sarees, also known as the House of Surya, is more than just a fashion destination; it is a cultural institution. Specializing in bridal, couture, and pret fashion, the brand offers a wide range of sarees, lehengas, and other ethnic garments perfect for weddings, festivals, and special occasions. With a legacy spanning over four generations, Surya Sarees has earned its reputation as a trusted name in Indian ethnic wear.

What sets Surya Sarees apart is its unwavering commitment to high-quality fashion, ensuring a sophisticated and inclusive shopping experience for all customers. The brand's mission extends beyond offering beautiful garments; it aims to showcase the unparalleled artistry of Indian karigars (craftsmen) and weavers on a global stage. By promoting the incredible craftsmanship of these artisans, Surya Sarees helps elevate their recognition and value in the fashion world.

Why Omaxe Chowk?

The decision to expand to Omaxe Chowk was a strategic move, reflecting Surya Sarees' desire to make its exquisite designs more accessible to a growing clientele. Omaxe Chowk, located in the heart of Delhi, is a modern retail and cultural hub that combines the old-world charm of Chandni Chowk with the convenience of contemporary shopping. This location offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity, allowing Surya Sarees to bring the rich heritage of Chandni Chowk to a fresh, contemporary setting. The expansion is not just about opening a new store; it's about making the legacy of Surya Sarees available to more people, in a space that reflects both the brand's history and its forward-thinking vision.

Find your next masterpiece

The grand opening of Surya Sarees at Omaxe Chowk was more than just the unveiling of a new store. It was a celebration of tradition, culture, and style. Whether you're a bride-to-be, a fashion enthusiast, or someone looking to explore the best of Indian ethnic wear, this event was an unmissable occasion. The day was filled with glamour, excitement, and unforgettable moments that will be cherished by everyone who attended.

Surya Sarees continues to be a key player in the Indian fashion landscape, offering timeless elegance and exceptional craftsmanship. The opening at Omaxe Chowk marked a new chapter in the brand's illustrious journey, bringing the best of Indian ethnic wear to a whole new audience. For those who missed the grand opening, Surya Sarees promises even more exciting experiences and collections in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates and follow Surya Sarees on social media for exclusive sneak peeks and announcements.

Website: www.houseofsurya.com.

