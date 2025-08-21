Sushain Secures Strategic Investment from Ajeya Singh, Ace Global Investment Banker & Former CEO of Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers India

New Delhi [India], August 21: Sushain, India's leading technology platform for holistic health services, has announced a major leap in its growth story by securing a strategic investment from Ajeya Singh, an ace global investment banker and former CEO of Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers India. The latest round brings the total capital raised to over half a million USD, further strengthening Sushain financial position and market credibility.

Vikram Singh Parmar, Founder and CEO of Sushain, said:

We are targeting a topline of ₹25 crores in this financial year and expect to break even by the end of Q3. With a repeat customer rate of 45% and consistently declining customer acquisition costs, we are confidently projecting over 400% growth this year.

Sushain – India's First Integrated Platform for Holistic Health

Sushain is the only digital platform in India offering end-to-end holistic healthcare across Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani systems. Its services include:

Online consultations with 2,000+ verified ayurvedic & homeopathic doctors.

Access to 600+ curated wellness brands.

A comprehensive inventory of 25,000+ natural products.

Disease-specific programs including diabetes reversal, PCOS care, liver support, and Panchakarma therapy bookings.

The platform seamlessly blends ancient healing wisdom with modern digital convenience, making holistic healthcare accessible across India and globally.

Words from Ajeya Singh

Speaking on the investment, Ajeya Singh said:

Sushain is solving a real and growing need — trusted, technology-led access to India's ancient healthcare systems. I believe it's a category-defining venture, and I'm excited to back this Ayurvedic and holistic health revolution.

Backed by Noteworthy Industry Names

Prior to this round, Sushain secured funding from Prajay Advisors, the family office of Mr. Prakash A. Modi, Chairman of Unichem Laboratories, and Jayendra Bhai Shah, a veteran financial expert based in Mumbai. Their early support played a vital role in Sushain's initial growth and tech scale-up.

Strong Traction and Growth Outlook

With a 45% repeat customer rate, rapid user growth, and improved unit economics, Sushain is on track for a breakout year. The platform expects to break even by Q3 and is laying the foundation for a pan-India expansion and international reach.

About Sushain:

Founded by Vikram Singh Parmar, Sushain Wellness and Wholeness Pvt. Ltd. is India's most comprehensive and trusted platform for holistic healthcare. From expert consultations to disease-specific programs and wellness product delivery, Sushain is redefining how people experience Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani — digitally.

