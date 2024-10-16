Sushma Bengani’s Journey: From Passionate Artist to Renowned Art and Furniture Curator

New Delhi [India] October 16:IQONIQE Art by Sushma Bengani is a brand that has carved its own niche in the world of curated art collections, furniture, and customized artistic solutions. The brand's essence lies in delivering unique, high-quality art pieces that cater to the varied tastes of discerning clients. From original artwork to bespoke furniture, IQONIQE Art thrives on enhancing both personal and professional spaces with its aesthetic appeal.

The Journey of a Visionary Artist Sushma Bengani’s journey into the world of art and design is a testament to passion meeting opportunity. She started as a canvas artist, painting for the love of it. A pivotal moment came when, during one of her exhibitions, attendees recognized her potential and encouraged her to monetize her talent. This led to the birth of IQONIQE Art.

What began as painting soon evolved into creating bespoke furniture. Sushma's ability to blend creativity with functionality captured the attention of high-profile clients. From crafting elegant tables to eye-catching wall art and other intricate home decor items, Sushma's artistic vision flourished, making IQONIQE Art a name synonymous with exclusivity and craftsmanship.

A Passion Turned Profession Sushma's love for painting has been with her since her early years. She never imagined it could turn into a career. After returning from the United States, she found herself with ample time to dive into her passion. This rekindled love for painting eventually led her to explore furniture making, and IQONIQE Art Studio was born. Today, her focus has expanded beyond furniture to include a wide array of home decor and kitchen items, with gifting solutions being a key aspect of her offerings.

The USP of IQONIQE Art What sets IQONIQE Art apart from the competition is Sushma's “can-do” approach. She never says no to a project. Her clients appreciate the personalized touch she brings to each creation. Sushma takes on any challenge, always figuring out how to bring the client’s vision to life. This willingness to experiment and innovate has earned her a loyal clientele.

One significant project that stands out is the execution of the largest resin pour of 1200 kgs for a prestigious club’s bar table in Worli, Mumbai. It was a feat that involved numerous trials and experiments to achieve perfection. Successfully completing this challenging project boosted Sushma's confidence in handling high-stakes tasks.

Most of her furniture and products are unique, with no copies or replicas. Every piece is crafted from scratch, based on the client's specific requirements. It's this originality and commitment to excellence that makes IQONIQE Art stand out in a crowded market.

The Meaning Behind IQONIQE Art The name “IQONIQE Art” holds deep significance. It is derived from the words “IQ” and “Art,” symbolizing the blend of intelligence and creativity. The addition of “unique” reflects the one-of-a-kind nature of each piece. Together, IQONIQE Art stands for art that is born from intellect and creativity, and is truly unparalleled.

Sushma Bengani's IQONIQE Art is more than just a company; it's a reflection of her passion for art and her ability to translate her clients' visions into tangible masterpieces. With a strong focus on customization, originality, and customer satisfaction, IQONIQE Art continues to redefine the world of art, furniture, and home decor.

For more details, please visit: sushmabengani.com

