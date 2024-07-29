Sustainability Meets Success: Poonam Gupta Joins The Lion’s Den as an Investor

New Delhi (India) July 29 : In an exciting development for aspiring entrepreneurs and eco-conscious innovators, renowned businesswoman Dr. Poonam Gupta is set to join The Lion’s Den Show as its newest investor. With her remarkable journey from a £1000 startup to a £100 million international empire, Dr. Gupta brings a wealth of experience, a passion for sustainable business practices, and a deep commitment to philanthropy to the popular reality show.

Dr. Poonam Gupta’s entrepreneurial journey is nothing short of inspirational. Faced with a lack of opportunities in the workplace after moving to Scotland, she decided to create her path. “I realised nobody was inviting me to their party, so I thought, why not start my own and invite others to join? That’s when I knew I had to create my opportunities.” This became her motto as she founded PG Paper Company with just £1000.

Today, her multinational corporation operates in over 60 countries, demonstrating her business acumen and steadfast determination.

What sets Dr. Gupta apart is not just her business success but her mindset to giving back to society. Her philanthropic efforts came to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic when India faced a severe oxygen shortage. The entrepreneur and her team worked tirelessly for weeks, providing oxygen concentrators to NGOs and hospitals across India.

This commitment to social responsibility extends to her role in The Lion’s Den. She is particularly excited about mentoring and supporting women-led startups. Having broken barriers as one of the few women leaders in the paper industry, she understands the unique challenges female entrepreneurs face.

Dr Gupta’s business philosophy centres on sustainability and ethical practices. Her focus on recycling and waste reduction in the paper industry demonstrates her dedication to environmental stewardship. This ethos extends to her diverse investment portfolio, which spans fintech, agritech, logistics, meditech, and hospitality sectors.

As an investor on The Lion’s Den Show, Dr. Gupta will look for pitches demonstrating passion, a clear vision, and a commitment to sustainability. Her approach to investing is intuitive and analytical, reflecting her years of experience in diverse industries. “I’m not just looking for good ideas,” Dr. Gupta explains. “I’m looking for entrepreneurs solving real problems and creating sustainable growth.”

Her role on the show goes beyond that of a typical investor. She sees herself as a mentor and long-term partner to the startups she chooses to invest in.

With Poonam Gupta joining The Lion’s Den, viewers can expect a renewed focus on sustainable and socially responsible business ideas. Her expertise, combined with her passion for mentoring and philanthropy, is set to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurs who prioritise both profit and purpose.

