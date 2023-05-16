Sustainable Development Is Easily Possible: Anand Chordia Delivers 100th Keynote Address at Centennial Science Lecture

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Entrepreneur and eco-warrior Anand Chordia’s journey are all about uniting the seemingly diverse quests for health and wealth into a clean and green India. “I started The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF) with a vision to provide sustainable, clean, green, healthy, and environmentally viable lifestyle solutions to both urban and rural communities”, said Anand Chordia, Director, Technology & Innovation, Suhana Masala, and Founder, The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF). He was delivering the 100th keynote address of the Centenary Celebrations of the Marathi Vidnyan Parishad’s ‘Science Lecture Series’ at the Pimpri Chinchwad Science Park held recently. Shekhar Singh, PCMC Commissioner and President of Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park, was the Guest of Honour for this event.

Rajendra Kumar Saraf, President of Marathi Vidnyan Parishad, Pune, introduced the program. Praveen Tupe, Founder and Director of Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park, welcomed all the guests and the audience, providing information about the various science activities being carried out by the Science Park, as well as presenting a detailed history of the Science Park since its inception.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh addressed the audience, asserting the need to strike a balance between sustainable development and environmental conservation and preservation.

Anand Chordia then delivered an insightful talk about planned waste management, disposal, recycling, and management of waste, emphasizing that sustainable development is easily possible. “From growing and selling a variety of organic vegetables, fruits, pulses, and herbs at reasonable rates to generating the best out of waste, TEFF does it all. Special attention is paid to emerging talent: from budding food scientists to agri-preneurs who speak a brave new language”, he explained.

The Science Park expressed its desire to organize such science lectures at the national level.

For more details, please contact:

The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF)

Mobile: 7447442191

Email: ecofactoryfoundation@gmail.com

Website: www.theecofactoryfoundation.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor