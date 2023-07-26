Sustainable logistics: Jumppers secures undisclosed funding round from Lipi Data Systems Ltd. and Dubai-based Velocity Cap Investment

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 26: Jumppers, a booming electric vehicle-based last-mile delivery start-up, recently secured Undisclosed funding from Lipi Data Systems Ltd. and Velocity Cap Investment LLC Fund, a Dubai-based Investment Firm. The funding will boost the aim of the company in boosting the sustainable automobile chain by bringing in 1000 vehicles for the operation of the company, which primarily targets e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), and food businesses.

The new steps planned by the company seek to expand the company’s current robust operations base across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur. has a robust operations base across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Udaipur. Following this year’s expansion in Rajasthan, the company plans to grow across Gujarat and Maharashtra in the next financial year.

Further, as a testament to the growing success of the company, the revenues garnered by Jumppers During the fiscal year 2022-2023, Jumppers secured INR 2.5 crore in revenue, while for this financial year, given the expansion plans on the horizon, it is expected to witness a 3x peak in its revenue, garnering INR 7.5 crore along with profit. Additionally, fulfilling its sustainable goals, Jumppers has covered more than 4.25 lakh green kilometers and made 40 lac green deliveries till today.

About this new round of investment, Yash Singhal and Ajay Khandelwal, the founders and directors of Jumppers, said, "With this added capital, we are on track to create a sustainable delivery service that is among the leading ones in the country." The world is moving towards an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) revolution, and we want to be part of that vital change. Along with our commitment to running a green business, we also pride ourselves on being a competitive entity in the delivery domain. In a rather short period of time, our dedication to providing trustworthy service has earned us a steady list of notable clients, the forerunners of their fields. Holding our hands, many Indian D2C, FMCG, or e-commerce companies requiring last-mile deliveries have gone electric." As we continue to progress, we want to help many more companies keep up with their logistical needs."

After the pandemic, the logistics sector, an erstwhile unorganized domain, has seen many easy-delivery players. Founded in July 2020, Jumppers’ logistics services are operated by its tech-enabled employees, capitalizing on this post-Covid boom in the industry. The company, being a leading venture, has major companies such as DTDC, Blue Dart, DHL, Flipkart, Amazon, and XpressBees as part of its clientele.

Alongside Ajay Kumar Khandelwal, who drives the success of Jumppers, there is a dedicated team of 160 employees who work tirelessly to keep the company at the top of its game and advance towards its sustainable as well as commercial goals.

