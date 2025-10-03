Sustaining dairy sector: A pillar of rural livelihoods

New Delhi, Oct 3 Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday reiterated the need to strengthen India's dairy sector for reasons rooted in both economic and social impact.

The sector is a crucial pillar of rural livelihoods, especially for small and marginal farmers, and provides daily income, unlike seasonal crops, making it a reliable source of sustenance.

He also pointed out that India’s dairy sector has grown by 70 per cent over the decade, making it the fastest-growing dairy industry in the world.

Milk production rose from 146 million tonnes to 239 million tonnes, and milch animals increased from 86 million to 112 million.

In order to provide further impetus, White Revolution 2.0 was launched by the Ministry of Cooperation as part of the aim to realise the vision of “Sahkar se Samriddhi” or strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

It comprises various initiatives taken by the ministry, which itself was formed recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since its inception in 2021, to extend the reach to the grassroots and enhance the performance, productivity and profitability of cooperative societies.

As the Minister pointed out, India’s dairy sector is the backbone of rural livelihoods and a symbol of inclusive growth. As the largest milk producer in the world, India has combined farmer-led cooperatives, women’s participation and scientific practices to achieve remarkable progress.

Incidentally, the first White Revolution was initiated in the 1970s under Dr. Verghese Kurien, who came to be known as the "Father of the White Revolution”. It ushered the country into increased milk production and made India self-sufficient in dairy.

To build on the gains of White Revolution 1.0 and drive the next wave of growth in India’s dairy sector, White Revolution 2.0 focuses on modernising cooperatives, expanding their reach, and diversifying services.

The launch of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for White Revolution 2.0 on September 19, 2024, and the formal launch three months later, marked a fresh push to strengthen dairy cooperatives, generate jobs and empower women.

The White Revolution 2.0 initiative will be implemented for five years (2024-25 to 2028- 29).

Given that the dairy sector is a backbone of rural livelihoods, nutrition security, and cooperative ethos, protecting and nurturing it aligns with broader economic, social, and strategic goals.

Seasonal and regional fluctuations are mitigated by a pan-India milk grid, and with government procurement support to maintain farm-gate prices.

While safeguarding existing gains, there is continued support to the sector through subsidies, credit facilities, R&D in fodder and animal health, among others, to ensure India’s dairy sector remains resilient, inclusive, and capable of meeting future domestic and international demand.

Meanwhile, countries like the United States, being dairy surplus and a sector dependent primarily on export, are pressing for zero-duty access to India’s USD 150-billion worth dairy market.

In the ongoing bilateral trade negotiations, the US team has tied dairy access to wider demands – calling on India to align with global norms, ease restrictions on oil imports, and lower barriers in services and manufacturing.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick recently urged New Delhi to “play ball” on market-opening if it wants greater access to American consumers, explicitly flagging agriculture and dairy as critical sticking points.

--IANS

jb/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor