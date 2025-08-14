Sustaining Operational Excellence and Financial Strength, Nava Advances on Strategic Growth Projects

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14: NAVA Limited, a diversified Indian multinational conglomerate operating across Metals, Mining, Energy, Commercial Agriculture, and Healthcare, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported its highest-ever quarterly PBT, alongside steady progress on its strategic initiatives in India and overseas.

Key Business Highlights

Consolidated Q1 FY26:

* Total income: ₹1,232.6 crore, up 16.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and marginally lower by 2.0% year-on-year (YoY).

* Net profit: ₹399.1 crore - up 31.8% QoQ and lower by 10.5% YoY.

* Average tax rate is higher, as profits from the power division of MEL are subject to tax at 15% from Q1 FY26.

* Maamba Energy Limited (MEL): Received arrears of USD 75.0 million, reducing outstanding receivables to USD 85.5 million.

* Sponsors received maiden dividend from MEL, with Nava group receiving USD 32.5 million as its share.

* Projects: MEL's Phase II 300 MW expansion and MSEL's 100 MW solar project in Zambia are on track for scheduled commissioning in Q2 of FY 2027.

Business Performance (Q1 FY26):

* Metals: Ferro alloys sales volume rose to 33,130 MT from 25,116 MT YoY, with further improved realizations in Ferro Silicon exports.

* Energy: Strong operational performance across India and Zambia; MEL sustained high PLF at 95.2%. Indian power plants also operated at an overall average PLF of 86.6% during the quarter.

* Mining: Continued stable operations and profitability.

* Commercial Agriculture: Avocado plantations are on track for first commercial harvest (~250 MT) in Nov/Dec 2025; Sugar cane plantation for the integrated sugar project has commenced with key project management being undertaken by group companies and the 20 MW Co-generation power plant being set for relocation to Zambia as part of this Project.. The capex outlay for the sugar project is now estimated to be USD 200.0 Mn, taking into account evaluated capital commitments.

Standalone Q1 FY26:

* Total revenue: ₹572.7 crore, up 8.4% QoQ and 5.0% YoY including dividend of USD 4.0 Mn from Nava Global Pte Ltd (formerly Nava Bharat (Singapore) Pte Ltd).

* PAT: ₹141.0 crore, up 45.2% QoQ and 7.6% YoY.

Strategic Updates:

* Received approvals for the segregation two captive power plants in Telangana and Odisha as IPPs. The operationalization of this segregation is envisaged in Q3/Q4 resulting in better productivity in energy division thereafter.

* Nava Global will directly hold 65% equity in MSEL in a JV with ZCCM-IH (35%) to obtain a higher and independent enterprise value.

* It has been decided to amalgamate the intermediate holding company on commercial agriculture with Nava Global making the latter a investment hub for all overseas operating ventures in metals, mining, energy and commercial agriculture

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director and CEO, Ashwin Devineni, said:

"We are pleased to report our highest-ever quarterly PBT, driven by strong operations across our energy portfolio and improved realizations in the metals business. The 50% tax concession regime applicable to the power division under MEL impacted the PAT for the quarter. The resolution of a substantial portion of MEL's receivables and the receipt of its maiden dividend are significant steps in further strengthening our cash position.

Our strategic projects from renewable energy in Zambia to commercial agriculture in Africa are progressing as planned, positioning us for sustainable growth. The planned conversion of our captive power assets to IPPs will further enhance operational efficiency.

We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and the timely execution of our growth plans to create enduring value for all stakeholders."

About Nava Limited

Founded in 1972, Nava Limited is a publicly listed multinational corporation with interests in metals, energy, mining, healthcare, and commercial agriculture. As one of India's leading ferroalloy producers, Nava also operates Zambia's largest mine-to-mouth power plant. Expanding its global presence, Nava is investing in commercial agriculture in Zambia and in healthcare in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.navalimited.com.

Media Contact:

Ms. Lisa Rufus G.

Phone: +91 91542 40656

Email: lisa.r@navalimited.com

Nava Limited will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results in detail on 14 August 2025 at 1600hrs (IST). Investors and stakeholders are invited to visit the company's website for further details.

This document may contain forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, opinions, and expectations as of the date of this release. Actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties, and the company does not assume any obligation to update such statements in response to future developments. Please refer to official disclosures for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272192/4394670/Nava_Logo.jpg

