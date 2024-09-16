Suvigya Sharma honored with ET Young Entrepreneur Award for pioneering work in Creative Arts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 16: Suvigya Sharma, one of India's prominent contemporary artists and painters, has been awarded the prestigious ET Young Entrepreneur Award for Excellence in Creative Arts at the 2024 ET Young Entrepreneurs Awards. Held in Jaipur's Holiday Inn, the event spotlighted Sharma’s unique ability to bridge traditional Indian art with modern practices, highlighting his role in shaping both the artistic and entrepreneurial landscape of the country. Bollywood actor and producer Jimmy Shergill presented the award in collaboration with Optimal Media Solutions, a division of Times Internet Limited, The Times Group.

Known for pushing the boundaries of traditional art forms, Sharma's recognition at this high-profile event underscores his influence in not only preserving India's artistic heritage but also introducing it to global audiences. The Economic Times platform annually honors those who have made significant contributions to their fields, and Sharma’s work in blending ancient craftsmanship with modern relevance earned him a spot among the year’s most dynamic entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his achievement, Sharma remarked, “This award is not just a personal achievement but a recognition of the efforts of the entire team at Art Mahal. We are committed to reviving India's traditional art forms and providing artists with a platform to showcase their talents.”

Art Mahal, co-founded by Sharma, was originally established by his father, miniature painting maestro R.K. Sharma. Under Suvigya’s leadership, the Jaipur-based studio has become a significant hub for artists preserving and promoting traditional techniques. What began as a family legacy has grown into an art house that now provides employment for hundreds of artisans, ensuring the continuation of these delicate, centuries-old practices.

Sharma's clientele is as diverse as it is illustrious, boasting names from Bollywood, sports, and the business world. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, and business families such as the Ambanis, Bajajs, and Birlas, have all sought his artistry. From intricate portrait miniatures to large-scale frescoes, his work is renowned for both its detail and reverence for tradition.

His restoration work on heritage sites, including Jaipur's City Palace, Jama Masjid, and the Singapore Art Museum, has further cemented his status as a preserver of cultural history. Sharma has also created artworks for notable global figures like L.N. Mittal, Narendra Modi, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

Expressing his gratitude, Sharma said, “Art is not just about creation but about connecting with our roots and showcasing the beauty of our heritage to the world. This award is a testament to the timelessness of traditional art, and it motivates me to continue expanding its reach and relevance.”

Beyond traditional mediums, Sharma has ventured into the digital world with his collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which aim to raise awareness about wildlife conservation. His project, Perishious, focuses on endangered species like polar bears and rhinoceroses, using art to bring attention to environmental concerns.

“Art isn't just about creating something beautiful. It's about telling stories that resonate and inspire. Through Art Mahal, we're ensuring that these stories live on for future generations,” Sharma shared, summing up his artistic philosophy.

The ET Young Entrepreneur Award adds another layer of recognition to Sharma's multifaceted career, celebrating his contributions not only as an artist but also as an entrepreneur who continues to innovate while remaining deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor